Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga

Just when you thought former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby couldn’t get any more hilarious, the reality TV babe goes and gets a skin peel which ends in her face turning a not-so-subtle shade of bright red.

Being the top lass that she is, Char was the first one in on the joke. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared the whole journey of her Ultra Light Skin Resurfacing Peel with her millions of followers, including the aftermath.

This is where you're going to want to stop if you want to watch Charlotte's skin peel beauty treatment >>>

“So I’m about to get an Ultra Light Skin Resurfacing Peel and I am so excited,” she started off the videos with. “Get ready to see my new face afterwards.”

In a pretty dramatic turn of events Charlotte can be heard getting told off by her doctor due to holding a weird cooling down mechanism incorrectly. FYI, ‘weird cooling down mechanism’ is an a very accurate description of a fan.

“Well I had that done then you guys, so I’m feeling a little bit tight, a little bit hot, but my skin is going to be looking amazing,” she went on to add.

But it only gets better as Char’s soon on her way home from the clinic and realises how red her face has become, saying: “Guys I just didn’t realise it’s going to get this red did I, but I will be the one laughing when my skin is like, erm, a really lovely face.”

Tbf, albeit red, Char’s skin is glowing.