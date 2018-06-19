Beauty

Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time

Yep, she's our hero.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 10:28

Chrissy Teigen may have just had her second baby and be in the midst of dealing with both a toddler and a newborn, but that doesn’t mean she’s not got time for a quick update on her vagina steaming session.

The Cravings genius took to Insta to share what should really be an award winning pic, as she tried to give her vajay some TLC post pushing a human out.

But first, get up to speed on all of the latest celeb news >>>

Wearing a face mask and enjoying a heat pad on her neck, all while she has a towel draped over her legs, Chrissy captioned the snap: "[F]ace mask / heat pad / vagina steam. No I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? vagina dissolves."

face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*

Only she was soon informed that vaginal steaming isn’t actually all it’s cracked up to be, as OB/GYN Jennifer Gunter swiftly tweeted back: “The vagina steam is a scam. Potentially harmful. Sitz baths definitely endorsed.”

She then went on to add that no, you cannot steam a uterus and it really doesn’t need cleaning in the first place.

You know, in case you were thinking about trying this at home. Which you most definitely should not.

