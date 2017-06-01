Beauty

Loads of Festival Hair Ideas That Don't Involve Flower Crowns, Thank F***

Looking for some festival style inspo? Here's a load of dreamy hairstyles to try this summer, over at MTV.co.uk.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 16:17

Festival season is just around the corner, so it’s about time you started coming up with a beauty-based plan of action.

You’ve got your sassy outfits in mind, you’ve stocked up on shedloads of glitter… but what the heck are you gonna do with your hair?

When it comes to festival beauty, the rules are there ain’t no rules, so it’s the perfect time to mix up your look with styles, colours and accessories that you’ve never tried before.

Just errr… do us all a favour and leave the flower crowns at home this time, will ya?

Whether you're after something that'll leave you looking cute af, or just something to disguise the mud/sweat/beer, here's a load of festival hair ideas and inspo that involve absolutely zero flower crowns, thank f**k.

Temporary tattoo your roots for a flash of cool af metallic detail.

Pinterest

Combine your tousled bun with braid detailing for a mix of messy textures.

Pinterest

Ditch the usual accessories and try teeny tiny pom poms instead.

Pinterest

Beat the heat and forget about the rain with kickass bantu knots.

Pinterest

Hair chalks are old news, but coloured roots and natural contrast braids are a killer combo.

Pinterest

Glitter roots are a must for turning your greasy third day into cuteness.

Pinterest

Change up your parting to turn a basic look into something beautiful.

Pinterest

Style out a bold and bright headwrap for a whole load of colour.

Pinterest

Add a handful of hair rings into your braids for a subtle flash of detail.

Pinterest

Some cute hair feathers to keep your inner boho babe happy.

Pinterest

A (ethically sourced) shell crown, because mermaids don't do flowers. Duh.

Pinterest

Printed headscarves or bandanas for when you can't face washing your hair in a bucket.

Pinterest

Mini accent braids for girls who aren't so great at Pinterest hair.

Pinterest

Hair tinsel, for the most 90s-inspired festival look ever.

Pinterest

And if you still insist on going for the floral vibes, do something a little different.

Pinterest

Because, let's be honest, a whole load of flower power for festival season is still definitely awesome.

Pinterest
Words by Lucy Wood

Dreeeeamy. Now that you're sorted on the hair style front, check out this amaaazing UV hair tutorial...

