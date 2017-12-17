Eyebrow Extensions Are The Weirdest Last-Minute Beauty Trend Of 2017

While most of us spent the entirety of 2017 caught up in squiggle and feather brows, it turns out a slightly more bizarre craze had been brewing in the mind of beauty experts worldwide.

Taking the gong for weirdest invention we’ve ever stumbled across, a brand new trend has dropped that people with sparse brows might be intrigued to learn a little bit more about.

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore lasses discussing the most divisive fashion moments of 2017...

Because not everyone has a natural brow shape that inspires envy amongst their peers, a product has been designed that gives people the opportunity to add extensions onto their eyebrow hair.

The product has been endorsed on Instagram by Vogue Korea, who wrote: “Considering the fact that eyebrows are face’s natural frame, how your eyebrows look can determine how the rest of your face looks. Try #Reallyyy’s eyebrow extension to fill your empty brow area."

The application process does actually look pretty easy. The person craving a 10/10 brow game simply dunks a small brush into a substance that contains a bunch of tiny hairs and then reapplies them in the desired area.

While eyebrow extensions might seem like a pretty weird shout, they’ll probably work wonders for people who dream of waking up with a bolder, more defined brow.

Thoughts and theories on 2017's last-minute beauty trend over to @MTVUK.