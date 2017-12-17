Eyebrow Extensions Are The Weirdest Last-Minute Beauty Trend Of 2017
But they've been endorsed by Vogue Korea, so who are we to judge?
While most of us spent the entirety of 2017 caught up in squiggle and feather brows, it turns out a slightly more bizarre craze had been brewing in the mind of beauty experts worldwide.
Taking the gong for weirdest invention we’ve ever stumbled across, a brand new trend has dropped that people with sparse brows might be intrigued to learn a little bit more about.
Because not everyone has a natural brow shape that inspires envy amongst their peers, a product has been designed that gives people the opportunity to add extensions onto their eyebrow hair.
The product has been endorsed on Instagram by Vogue Korea, who wrote: “Considering the fact that eyebrows are face’s natural frame, how your eyebrows look can determine how the rest of your face looks. Try #Reallyyy’s eyebrow extension to fill your empty brow area."
The application process does actually look pretty easy. The person craving a 10/10 brow game simply dunks a small brush into a substance that contains a bunch of tiny hairs and then reapplies them in the desired area.
While eyebrow extensions might seem like a pretty weird shout, they’ll probably work wonders for people who dream of waking up with a bolder, more defined brow.
