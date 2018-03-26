Beauty

#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards

And it’s about time. Most people get pimples – it’s normal!

Friday, June 22, 2018 - 12:06

Model Louisa Northcote has kick started the #freethepimple movement to start a conversation around unrealistic beauty standards, and it’s amazing.

Louisa is a long-time sufferer of chronic acne. She posted a video on Instagram showing off her natural beauty, and captioned it with some fab words of wisdom.

"I am part of a generation that is all about change and speaking up," said Louisa in the video's caption. "I spent so many years covering it up, having it affect my day, affect my life and affect my mental health but now I embrace it as it is part of who I am."

I am part of a generation that is all about change and speaking up. I suffer with acne so therefore I guess I am not perfect but that is ok. I spent so many years covering it up, having it affect my day, affect my life and affect my mental health but now I embrace it as it is part of who I am. I dream of the day there will be a model with acne printed in a magazine or on a billboard staring back at me, thankfully to our generation there is so much diversity in magazines etc these days with people of different body shapes and sizes and people from all different countries and religions however there still isn’t people with skin problems like acne in those magazines. I get messages daily from people thanking me and saying I am an inspiration showing my acne on social media so how amazing do you think they would feel opening a magazine and seeing someone just like them instead of a ‘perfect’ image. I would love to be that one. #LOVEME20 #LOVEME20 #LOVE20 #LOVEME20 #freethepimple #change

She went on to ask the beauty industry to show more natural diversity within the pages of magazines.

“I get messages daily from people thanking me and saying I am an inspiration showing my acne on social media so how amazing do you think they would feel opening a magazine and seeing someone just like them instead of a ‘perfect’ image.” She finished off the caption with, “I would love to be that one.”

Thanks to the rise of the skin and body positive movements, more and more people are standing up to normative standards of beauty by embracing their true, natural and authentic selves both online and IRL. Skin is the final frontier to be embraced by the body positive movement. Join us as we discuss unrealistic beauty standards with a group of young activists who are standing up to to #freethepimple. . . . . . Featuring: @sophieharristaylor, @lounorthcote, @imu30, @_francescasp, @h.sherwen, @my.beautiful.acne, #epidermis, #skinpositivity

Since starting the movement, Louisa has attracted so much attention, and it’s deserved.

She’s appeared in i-D magazine’s photography series, Epidermis, showing off her natural beauty, and most importantly, pimples, to the world.

It’s about time that women and young girls started seeing that the natural you is beautiful too, and make-up should be fun, a bonus, and not a societal necessity. 

Unrealistic beauty standards should not be your standard. We all differ, and it’s our differences that make us stun-ning.

If you didn’t know already. Skin is definitely in 😉 HUGE thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words, messages and love these last few days it all means so much. And to all the other acne sufferers out there u r beautiful 💖💖 on a high right now. So grateful 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #freethepimple

Luckily for everyone, #freethepimple is a movement that’s growing fast. Hundreds of girls have already posted pics of their natural skin in response to Louisa’s!

And it’s this kind of positivity that we’re here for.

#FREETHEPIMPLE

