FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Model Louisa Northcote has kick started the #freethepimple movement to start a conversation around unrealistic beauty standards, and it’s amazing.

Louisa is a long-time sufferer of chronic acne. She posted a video on Instagram showing off her natural beauty, and captioned it with some fab words of wisdom.

"I am part of a generation that is all about change and speaking up," said Louisa in the video's caption. "I spent so many years covering it up, having it affect my day, affect my life and affect my mental health but now I embrace it as it is part of who I am."

She went on to ask the beauty industry to show more natural diversity within the pages of magazines.

“I get messages daily from people thanking me and saying I am an inspiration showing my acne on social media so how amazing do you think they would feel opening a magazine and seeing someone just like them instead of a ‘perfect’ image.” She finished off the caption with, “I would love to be that one.”

Since starting the movement, Louisa has attracted so much attention, and it’s deserved.

She’s appeared in i-D magazine’s photography series, Epidermis, showing off her natural beauty, and most importantly, pimples, to the world.

It’s about time that women and young girls started seeing that the natural you is beautiful too, and make-up should be fun, a bonus, and not a societal necessity.

Unrealistic beauty standards should not be your standard. We all differ, and it’s our differences that make us stun-ning.

Luckily for everyone, #freethepimple is a movement that’s growing fast. Hundreds of girls have already posted pics of their natural skin in response to Louisa’s!

And it’s this kind of positivity that we’re here for.

#FREETHEPIMPLE