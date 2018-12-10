Beauty

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It

Her hair, we mean.

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 10:40

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry is no stranger when it comes to switching up her looks, especially in terms of beauty, and her hair is no different.

The reality TV babe has gone for a shorter chop and has taken to her Instagram feed to share the new look with her millions of followers.

Watch Chloe Ferry and sam Gowland transform their home into a winter wonderland >>> 

Posting a snap on Instagram sporting a red crop top and light wash blue jeans, Chloe looks super happy with her new hairstyle, captioning the picture with: “Short hair don’t care.”

She’s not the only fan of her new locks either, with one follower super enthusiastically commenting: “This is F***ING STUNNING.”

“To all the haters saying she Photoshop’s her photos… look in the mirror and tell me it doesn’t look the exact same,” another follower added.

Instagram

Hilariously you can see her fellow Geordie Shore star, and boyfriend, Sam Gowland taking the picture of her in the mirror at the back of the shot, something Chloe’s followers were quick to point out.

“I’m dead at the way he’s standing in the background at [an] awkward angle taking the pic, but love the outfit,” one commented.

Another eagle-eyed fan that spotted Sam’s dedication to Chloe’s Instagram feed, asked: “Think Sam gives lessons? He could be minted teaching lads how to take photos for their lasses.” While others said that Sam was setting the bar, adding: “Boyfriend goals.”

Brb while we hunt down a partner to take cute photos of us serving lewks.  

Latest News

K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Miley Cyrus tells Kendall Jenner how she used to troll Hailey Bieber.
Miley Cyrus Admits She Trolled Hailey Baldwin As A Kid
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
2019 Music Events
9 Major Music Events In 2019 To Get Excited For
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
14 Of The Most Extra Celeb Looks Of 2018
12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever

More From Beauty

Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
What it&#039;s like to be an MUA at the MTV EMAs.
How I Got My Job: Head of Glam For The MTV EMAs
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Shares Side By Side Boob Pics To Show The Difference After Breast Reduction
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Blends Her Make-Up Using An Actual Pancake
Ariana Grande.
Ariana Grande Just Cut Off Her Ponytail
Woman applying makeup.
People Are Using Wax To Give Themselves DIY Nose Jobs On Instagram
Kendall Jenner at the PCAs
The Kardashians Bought Kendall Jenner The Fanciest Birthday Present
Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande at the MTV VMAs.
Camila Cabello And Ariana Grande Bond Over High Ponytail Pain
2018 EMA Best Dressed
2018 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet
King Of Highlight on Instagram.
10 Black Male MUAs You Need To Stop Sleepin' On
Justin Bieber Just Shaved All Of His Hair Off

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Do Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Tags Prove That She’s Secretly Married To Travis Scott?
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted