Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Her Botox Session

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson has never been one to hide her cosmetic procedures, but the lass just gave us an up close and personal look at her most recent botox session.

Marns was all smiles as she prepared for some "fresh botox" in a Boomerang she posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Take a look at the video to see Marnie Simpson and other celebrities who had major surgery regrets...

"The smile you pull when @drrobertofficial cleans you up ready for some fresh Botox 🙌," Marnie captioned the post, which shows medical personnel preparing her face for the procedure.

The Ex On The Beach star received a bit of criticism from fans who felt there was no need for her to be having botox at all.

While Marnie has since disabled commenting following the backlash, the original comments included one that read: "You don't need it!!! don't ruin your pretty face."

Another person wrote: "Marns you don't need it you are beautiful just the way you are but I fully support you love you," while others commented: "So young...no need for botox....such a shame," and "ruining your face."

Marnie has opened up about going overboard with her surgery in the past, telling Closer magazine: "I know I went overboard with my lips and with liposuction, I felt like I'd been in a car crash afterwards. I was left with all these limps and bumps. I thought, 'Why have I done this? I've ruined my looks.'"

While we think Marnie is an absolute worldie just the way she is, everyone should do whatever makes them feel happy and comfortable in themselves.

Now take a look at the video to see the celebs who had some terrifying surgery complications...