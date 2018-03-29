Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery

Former Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio recently underwent a couple of procedures to alter his appearance, including skin removal surgery on his eyelids as well as facial liposuction.

Vicky Pattison's ex announced the surgery alongside an Instagram snap of him sporting bruised eyes and bandages, but now the lad has stepped out for the first time since the surgery has healed.

We're glad to see that he's healing well and doing okay after his trip under the knife.

Ricci is looking noticeably different from his Geordie Shore days after this round of surgery as well as a nose job, which he underwent in 2015.

Backgrid

The lad has held his hands up to being a "vain a*s bugger," as he took to Instagram after his most recent trip to the surgeons: "I had upper blepharaplasty and platysma muscle tightening and both of them are looking unreal.

"I’m a vain ass buggar (hence the surgery 😂) so even down to the stitching he did you can hardly see due to his handy work. Can’t wait to show off these pretty blue eyes and defined jaw line oooooosh."

Backgrid

It looks like Ricci is now well and truly ready to start flaunting the results, and while we thought he looked just fine before, we're happy to see him living his best life.

