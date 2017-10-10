Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen's Halloween Makeup Tutorial Is Seriously Gruesome

With Halloween looming it's about time for the die-hard costume fans out there to start practicing their look for the big event, and that's exactly what former Geordie Shore babe Zahida Allen has been getting up to.

The Ex On The Beach star took to her Instagram to share a seriously spooky tutorial on a look that we can only describe as gruesome AF.

Check out the video to see Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison exclusively open up about leaving I'm A Celeb Extra Camp for th very first time...

Zahida got pretty creative with her makeup, and opted to use an old Fanta can as her main prop. Although she kind of wound up looking like more of a nightmare than a fanta-sy.

Perfect for the scary holiday! And we have to award her full marks for her resourcefulness.

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen got creative with her Halloween makeup / Instagram/xzahida

She explained the costume makeup to her Insta followers, writing: "Seen this done with various things like pencils and I saw someone do it with a can so I gave it a go! Inspired by dolls, stitches and puppets."

The reality star added: "Please excuse my arm it's totally unrelated - I found a nice green paint so got distracted and pretended to be poison ivy for a 5 min doodle," although we must admit we were to busy trying to figure out how the hell she got the can to stay put to notice.

Zahida promised to post some video tutorials soon, but the pictures have inspired us to have a good old rummage in the bin to see what other quirky costumes we can come up with.

Crisp packet eye-patch pirate anyone?

Zahida might not have just missed out on spot in the Geordie Shore house, but don't forget you can catch the radgies every Tuesday at 10pm only on MTV!