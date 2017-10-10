Beauty

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen's Halloween Makeup Tutorial Is Seriously Gruesome

And we really want to try it.

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 14:59

With Halloween looming it's about time for the die-hard costume fans out there to start practicing their look for the big event, and that's exactly what former Geordie Shore babe Zahida Allen has been getting up to.

The Ex On The Beach star took to her Instagram to share a seriously spooky tutorial on a look that we can only describe as gruesome AF.

Zahida got pretty creative with her makeup, and opted to use an old Fanta can as her main prop. Although she kind of wound up looking like more of a nightmare than a fanta-sy.

Perfect for the scary holiday! And we have to award her full marks for her resourcefulness.

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen got creative with her Halloween makeup / Instagram/xzahida

She explained the costume makeup to her Insta followers, writing: "Seen this done with various things like pencils and I saw someone do it with a can so I gave it a go! Inspired by dolls, stitches and puppets."

Seen this done with various things like pencils and I saw someone do it with a can so I gave it a go! Inspired by dolls, stitches and puppets 😊 Also please excuse my arm it's totally unrelated - I found a nice green paint so got distracted and pretended to be poison ivy for a 5 min doodle. - My camera is still being repaired but I promise I will get some tutorials to you guys soon!❤ I will be doing Halloween make up in the Midlands and Newcastle! Message me your dates and il give you my rates 😂👌🏽✨ -✨✨✨✨LASHES FROM MY RANGE: @geordie_lash LINK IN BIO ✨✨✨✨✨ - Check out these companies for Halloween make up: @luxurylensestore @mehronuk @jazzy_glitter @unistylez #HAPPYHALLOWEEN #makeupinspo #halloweenmakeup

A post shared by - Z A H I D A A L L E N (@xzahida) on

The reality star added: "Please excuse my arm it's totally unrelated - I found a nice green paint so got distracted and pretended to be poison ivy for a 5 min doodle," although we must admit we were to busy trying to figure out how the hell she got the can to stay put to notice.

Zahida promised to post some video tutorials soon, but the pictures have inspired us to have a good old rummage in the bin to see what other quirky costumes we can come up with.

To stick the can of Fanta on, the products I used were liquid latex, cotton wool, tissue paper, a wax scalpel and a brush. Blood is: @mehronuk stage blood and I used a mix of eye shadows and face paints for bruising. - ✨✨✨✨✨TUTORIAL COMING SOON ✨✨✨✨✨ - I will be going through all my make up messages tomorrow, please bare with me and thank you so so much ❤❤❤ - Tomorrow do you want to see an ice queen or poison ivy? Comment below ⬇️⬇️⬇️ #Halloween

Crisp packet eye-patch pirate anyone?

Zahida might not have just missed out on spot in the Geordie Shore house, but don't forget you can catch the radgies every Tuesday at 10pm only on MTV!

