Glitter Highlights Are Taking Over Instagram And They’re Magical AF

The perfect hair transformation just in time for New Year's Eve.

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 14:44

We’re all familiar with the Glitter Roots and Glitter Boobs craze of 2017 but it looks next year is shaping up to be an altogether more exciting experience with the invention of actual Glitter Highlights.

Forget feeling like you’ve taken a major fashion risk by opting for a few babylights and a subtle balayage, because #Glitterage is the trend that’s all over Instagram at the moment – and it’s arrived just in time for a bunch of New Year’s parties.

Let's all get checking out the Geordie Shore lasses discussing the most iconic fashion moments of 2017...

The trend takes inspiration from that incredible time in the noughties when Beyonce and co would hit the red carpet with shimmering strands of glitter woven throughout their hair. Still a look, tbh. 

Getty

Fast forward to 2017 and Instagram throws up a modest 44 posts when users search for the hashtag on their app. Even so, the images displayed are enough to convince anyone this is ~the~ way to go for a dramatic hair transformation.

Glitter Balayage = Glitterage!! #glitter #balayage #glitterage #christmas #christmashair #festive

✨The result of @hairartisanjess and I geeking out on some Hair. 😏💁🏼 Glitter Balayage has been born 💥 who's next????🎨 . . •Color & styling product is all @lorealpro •Curls @hottoolspro 1.25 inch • @framarint foils & brushes #hairbyjuliamcdow #glitter #behindthechair #blendgame #ombre #ombrehair #balayage #framarint #hairinspo #festivalhair #festivalfashion #edc #coachella #hairenvy #haircolor #hairstyle #atelierbysquare #teamworkmakesthedreamwork #lasvegas #vegas #hairstylist #monday #lorealpro #lorealprous #trending #fashion #juliacurls #hottoolspro #livedinhair #livedincolor

Congratulations to the incredible @daniellewadehair for being featured by Allure Magazine. Her #glitterage is taking the beauty industry by storm. Check out the link in our bio 👆🏼

Getting festive with this #glitterage #glitterbalayage #glitterhair #hoildayhair #glitter #blondempire #rosegoldhair #rosegold

The only downside of the situation is that glitter isn’t exactly known for being a long-lasting product. While the highlights will wash out after a couple of days, it’s got to be worth the time and effort to look like a real-life ice queen for a casual 48 hours. 

Let us know your thoughts on this look with a tweet @MTVUK. 

Beauty
Beauty
