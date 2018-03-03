Beauty

Halo Eyebrows Are A Thing Now And We Have Plenty Of Thoughts

This will definitely catch people's attention.

Friday, March 9, 2018 - 11:51

Wave goodbye to fishtail brows, ponytail brows and the weird but equally wonderful barbed wire brow, because there's a new beauty trend that's about to take over Instagram.

Anyone who's been thinking about changing up their look should give a warm welcome to something called a "halo eyebrow," which, in a nutshell, involves drawing a massive horizontal strip across the centre of your forehead.  

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

The trend was apparently kickstarted by a MUA called Hannah Lyne, who says she dreamed up the idea when discussing the benefits of fishtail brow with a close friend.

The 16-year-old decided to get started on turning the epiphany into reality and has since shared the incredible results on her Instagram page. Oh, and for anyone wondering, the image has already racked up a casual 5000 likes.

HALO BROW😇😇 (if u see this follow me @hannahdoesmakeupp) Comment ur age, I’m 16😌 ~~~ #bbloggers #beautyblogger #makeupblogger #beautyaddict #beautyguru #beauty #makeup #lipstick #foundation #eyeliner #nyx #fotd #nyx #uk #sleek #highlight #falselashes #morphe #morphebabes #bretmansvanity #wakeupandmakeup #like4like #eyebrows #featuremuas #mua #makeupartist #mue #makeupartistry #bbdaretoshare

"This look was influenced by fishtail brows; seeing the way my brow flicked upwards inspired the idea of just carrying the brow on until it met in the middle," she revealed in an interview with Popsugar.

As with the fishtail brow, this particular look will require a lot of upkeep in that it's absolutely crucial to keep the ends of your eyebrows shaved down to achieve that looped halo effect. Duh.

Anyone who wants the recreate the look at home should get purchasing NYX Cosmetics Tame and Frame Brow Pomade in 'Espresso' and remember to dust a bit of highlighter on their cheekbones and inner corner of the eye.

Not that anyone will actually be looking at your cheekbones, obv. 
 

