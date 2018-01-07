Here's How To Banish Dark Circles For Good

Ahh dark circles: they’re like the tell-tale friend who will always spill your secrets. Had a late night? Been eating crap? Hungover? Yup, you can always count on your dark circles to give the game away. But – if you’re fed up with the dreaded bags and want to get rid of them for good… there are some options.

What causes under eye circles and bags?

Ok so lets start with the basics. What are they? Well, to be honest – they can be caused by a whole manner of different things. Knowing what is the cause is key to finding the right treatment for you.

Your dark circles could be due to…

- The genetic shape of the eye and the orbital bone

- Volume loss under the eye (often happens during the ageing process or weight loss)

- Weaking and laxity of the supporting ligaments of the lower eyelid

- Genetic pigmentation (particularly in certain ethnic groups)

- Poor circulation

Let’s start with concealers…

Ok so if you have real bad bags that you just can’t seem to cover up – then we feel ya babes ‘cos we’ve been there and it sucks. Good news is, even though you might think you’ve tried every high-coverage concealer out there… you haven’t. Because if you’re reading this, you clearly haven’t tried these ones and they are #1 the best ever for concealing dark circles…

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer, £38

Let’s start with KA. Alright so this one is pretty damn expensive for a concealer but if it does the job then that’s what counts, right? Used and loved by Kim Kardashian (who doesn’t have a bag in sight… more on that though later) The Sensual Skin Enhancer is a little pot of RIDICULOUSLY HIGH COVERAGE PASTE that will cover up any darkness or pigmentation. The good news is, you need the tiniest amount ever – so a pot could literally last you years.

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer, £24

If you don’t like a super thick concealer for the under eye area as it tends to crease – then this one is for you. Less coverage than Kevyn Aucoin but still a maaaajor player in the game, Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion is hydrating – so you won’t get any caking or creases.

“CONCEALERS JUST DON’T WORK FOR ME WHAT CAN I DO?”

OK, calm down – there are still things you can do. First up: the basics. DRINK WATER. We know it sounds lame, like it’s just the beauty cop-out for everything – but it’s for good reason. Genuinely drinking a load of water throughout the day really can plump up your skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles. TRY IT. It’s free.

Secondly, look at your diet. Too much sugar, processed food, refined carbs or dairy? All of the above could have something to do with your dark circles. Overhaul your diet, eat like a Kween and see if your bags are just as bad.

If you really can’t get rid, then this is where the treatments come in. We spoke to Cosmetic Doctor (& MTV fave) Dr Tijion Esho to find out what’s available….

Non-surgical treatments for under eye circles

There are a number of different treatments available to help with the appearance of under-eye circles and they all depend on what the cause is…

1. Pigmentation

For areas of pigmentation (i.e. something genetic like your ethnicity) then using a topical cream, which will help to treat pigmentation whilst improving the quality of the underlying skin, is the most effective treatment. It’s best to speak to a dermatologist before googling the best ones for you, but if you happen to be near The ESHO Clinic, they stock the Universkin range - which can make topical regimes specific for your skin type.

2. Poor circulation

If your dark circles are down to poor circulation (which is basically deoxygenated blood in this area meaning it’s darker) you want to focus on increasing blood flow to the area. Micro-needling can be effective for this – and can also improve the quality of the surrounding skin.

4. Volume loss

The most common cause of under eye hollows – volume loss. Dermal fillers can be used to carefully add volume and support.

Fillers under your eye?! Gah. What does it involve?

“The most common procedure is known as a Tear trough treatment (named after the anatomical area that is being treated.) It involves using a needle to place dermal filler in specific areas of the under eye to help both volumise and support the area - therefore reducing the appearance of both dark circles and hollows. Results vary with the product used, amount and age of the patient but on average you’re looking at around 6 - 9 months.

Does it hurt?

Discomfort is minimal, especially if an anaesthetic is applied pre procedure. The procedure normally lasts approximately 15 - 20 minutes but this can be more in complex cases.

How much does it cost?

This varies depending on product used, amount and also the experience of the practitioner. The average cost for a Medical practitioner to perform this procedure in Harley Street London would start from £500 - £800

Is it safe?

It is a complex medical procedure, and all medical procedures will carry risk but in experience medical hands this can be a safe procedure. Common risks are bleeding, bruising, infection and allergy. It is important to note there is a rare risk of blindness. This is why it’s paramount if this procedure is sought after patients most do their research and seek out an experienced medical professional.

Have you treated any celebrities who've had it done?

Yes quite a few. I treated Cally Jane from Love Island recently. She had a combination of volume loss with also skin laxity. In this case we opted to use both derma fillers and laser also know as the ESHO eye bright procedure. “

Words: Chloe Burcham.