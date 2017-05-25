Holiday Beauty Prep That Will Give You More Time On An Inflatable Flamingo

Fed up of having to keep up a really quite stressful beauty regime while you’re on holiday? Us too, we’d much rather be on the beach than shaving our legs in the teeny hotel bathroom.

Which is exactly why we’ve put together a list of pre-holiday prep you can do to give you way more time (safely) topping up that tan.

Of course none of this is actually necessary and is totally down to personal preference, but it’s here if you need it.

Exfoliation

If may be the most exhausting thing known to man, but if you can get into an exfoliation routine before your holiday, your Ibiza self will thank you greatly. In fact, it means you’ll be able to build an even and long lasting tan, so really there’s no reason not to.

Gel nails

Super handy if you’re the type who enjoys a fresh coat of nail varnish before you jet off to sunnier climates, but hates nothing more than a chip (not the tortilla kind). They’ll last for 2-3 weeks and you won’t even have to think about some questionable patching up with a colour that sort of matches.

Waxing

Getting a pre holiday wax means you're guaranteed a good two weeks if you’re lucky before you need to even think about picking up a razor, and it’s way cheaper than laser. Just make sure to exfoliate prior, in order to avoid those pesky ingrown hairs we’ve all experienced at one point or another.

LVL Lashes

Throw that mascara in the bin (not really because that would just be a waste) because this semi permanent lash lift will mean you’ll look fancy 24/7. Unlike an old school lash perm, LVL creates the effect of longer, lifted lashes that will last for six to eight weeks. Sign us up.

Moisturising

If you’re reading this then start moisturising your skin right this second to ensure you’re glowing to the max when you step on that plane. It’s also key to stay hydrated to ensure your skin is at it’s best, so get drinking your recommended 2 litres of water STAT.

Laser hair removal

Okay so you may need to win the lottery before this option is viable, but trust us when we say it is SO worth it. Laser hair removal consists of an average of six sessions, during which the roots of your hair will be magically zapped and gone forever. So that means no more shaving or waxing or any other torturous method of hair removal. Bliss.

