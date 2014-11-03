How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

There’s a lot you can say about the lasses of Geordie Shore but not knowing how to glam their butts off ain’t one of them.

So to help you channel your inner Newcastle gal, let us take you through the ways you can do just that, pet…

Werk that contour like Charlotte Crosby…

Get dem cheekbones out babes.

Highlight those inner eye corners like Marnie Simpson…

🙆 🙆 A post shared by Marnie Simpson (@marnie_gshore) on Nov 3, 2014 at 3:16pm PST

Mesmerising.

Smoke under that eye like Holly Hagan…

It really helps nail that sexy smoulder thang. Even when mortal.

Draw on that beauty spot like Sarah Goodhart…

Ecstatic Saturday face Ecstatic Saturday face A post shared by sarahgoodhart (@sarahgoodhart) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

If Jesy Nelson can draw on her freckles...

Make dem cheeks glow like Charlotte Crosby…

We can't stop staring, it's so pretty.

Overline your lips like Chloe Ferry…

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on May 1, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

A la Kylie Jenner, Chloe's soul sister.

Let lashes give you life like Marnie Simpson...

WERK.

Go vampy like Zahida Allen…

Are we scared or attracted? BOTH.

Stand out with a red lip like Holly Hagan…

Playing with fire 🔥 Playing with fire 🔥 A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on May 3, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

STUN-NING.

Feline your flick like Chloe Ferry…

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

That eyeliner though…

Keep those brows trim like Chloe Ferry…

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

We wish saying 'on fleek' was still a legit thing.

Match a nude lip to a smoky eye like Sophie Kasaei…

We feel like trolls.

Highlight your nose like Sarah Goodhart…

Peaceful 🌺🌈⚡️ Peaceful 🌺🌈⚡️ A post shared by sarahgoodhart (@sarahgoodhart) on May 31, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Work that shnoz.

Geordie Shore continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

Check out the most dramatic celeb makeovers EVER below...