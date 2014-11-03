Beauty

How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

Before you get mortal, obvs....

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 15:55

There’s a lot you can say about the lasses of Geordie Shore but not knowing how to glam their butts off ain’t one of them.

So to help you channel your inner Newcastle gal, let us take you through the ways you can do just that, pet…

Werk that contour like Charlotte Crosby…

It's a @fliquecosmetics contour morning 😍🙌🏼 @sarahoates_ 💄

Get dem cheekbones out babes.

Highlight those inner eye corners like Marnie Simpson…

🙆

Mesmerising.

Smoke under that eye like Holly Hagan…

Can always count on @beautybyfaye to sort me my HD brows out 🙌🏼

It really helps nail that sexy smoulder thang. Even when mortal.

Draw on that beauty spot like Sarah Goodhart…

Ecstatic Saturday face

If Jesy Nelson can draw on her freckles...

Make dem cheeks glow like Charlotte Crosby…

Highlight on FLIQUE ❤ @fliquecosmetics 💃🏼 Gunna spend my birthday GLOWING tomorrow 😍

We can't stop staring, it's so pretty. 

Overline your lips like Chloe Ferry…

A la Kylie Jenner, Chloe's soul sister.

Let lashes give you life like Marnie Simpson...

Lashes - My Essex girl @beautyatkrystalized My Newcastle girl - @sirelleswan Lenses - @ispyeyes

WERK.

Go vampy like Zahida Allen…

Spent about 15 mins trying to put these lenses in. But how lush are they from @glamlenses? 👁 Can't wait to try some more colours! Hate having brown eyes 🙈 - I will start posting make up deets soon for all those asking about products the products I use 🖤

Are we scared or attracted? BOTH.

Stand out with a red lip like Holly Hagan…

Playing with fire 🔥

STUN-NING.

Feline your flick like Chloe Ferry…

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

That eyeliner though…

Keep those brows trim like Chloe Ferry…

We wish saying 'on fleek' was still a legit thing.

Match a nude lip to a smoky eye like Sophie Kasaei…

All that glitters ✨ love this choker @lasulaboutique 👉🏻 last mins upto 70% off everything SALE guys #shoppin #addict

We feel like trolls. 

Highlight your nose like Sarah Goodhart…

Peaceful 🌺🌈⚡️

Work that shnoz.

Geordie Shore continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

