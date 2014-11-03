How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass
Before you get mortal, obvs....
There’s a lot you can say about the lasses of Geordie Shore but not knowing how to glam their butts off ain’t one of them.
So to help you channel your inner Newcastle gal, let us take you through the ways you can do just that, pet…
Werk that contour like Charlotte Crosby…
Get dem cheekbones out babes.
Highlight those inner eye corners like Marnie Simpson…
Mesmerising.
Smoke under that eye like Holly Hagan…
It really helps nail that sexy smoulder thang. Even when mortal.
Draw on that beauty spot like Sarah Goodhart…
If Jesy Nelson can draw on her freckles...
Make dem cheeks glow like Charlotte Crosby…
We can't stop staring, it's so pretty.
Overline your lips like Chloe Ferry…
A la Kylie Jenner, Chloe's soul sister.
Let lashes give you life like Marnie Simpson...
WERK.
Go vampy like Zahida Allen…
Are we scared or attracted? BOTH.
Stand out with a red lip like Holly Hagan…
STUN-NING.
Feline your flick like Chloe Ferry…
That eyeliner though…
Keep those brows trim like Chloe Ferry…
We wish saying 'on fleek' was still a legit thing.
Match a nude lip to a smoky eye like Sophie Kasaei…
We feel like trolls.
Highlight your nose like Sarah Goodhart…
Work that shnoz.
