Beauty

How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps

The hand-blending step is everything.

Friday, June 15, 2018 - 12:27

Everyone loves looking that little bit more bronzed in summer, but sometimes trying to fake a sun-kissed glow at home can be hard.

From orange elbows to the tell tale fake tan hands, DIY-ing a salon-worthy tan can take some practice. But, if you have a love/hate relationship with fake tan, then we’re here to help. Because faking your glow doesn’t have to be tricky, and we’ve found the fool-proof formula for applying fake time perfectly e’rrytime.

Check out Meghan Trainor's biggest beauty secrets below...

Step one: It’s all in the prep

Yep, you heard us – don’t skip the prep if you want a foolproof fake tan. Start the evening before you tan by shaving and exfoliating with an in-shower scrub or dry body brush. This will not only slough away any dry skin (fake tan loves to cling to dry patches so it’s important to buff these away) exfoliating will boost your blood circulation meaning your skin looks more glowy and radiant too. Combine that with a tan and you’re onto a winner.

Aromatherapy Associates Dry Body Brush, £15.

Step two: Moisturise key areas

Just before tanning, you don’t want to apply moisturiser all over as it’ll act like a barrier and won’t let the tan penetrate through to your skin properly… (Skip this step? Welcome to the fast-track highway to streaks!) However, you DO want to moisturise key areas, in order to stop too much tan developing in these patches.

Use a fragrance, oil-free moisturiser on your elbows, all over your hands and feet, around your ankles and on your knees. These areas are notorious for clinging onto too much tan – so by moisturising them beforehand, you’re slightly diluting the tan in these areas. Trust us: it’s a winner every time.

St Tropez, Tan Enhancing Moisturiser, £10.

Step three: Use a mitt

Never – we repeat never - ­fake tan without a mitt. They not only protect your hands from turning oompa-loompa, but they smooth on the tan seamlessly, meaning you’re less likely to get streaks.

Soltan Beautiful Bronze Self-Tan Applicator Mitt, £3.99.

Step four: Start at your feet

If you’re doing a full body fake tan, start at your feet and ankles and work up towards your stomach and chest. Apply the tan first in long sweeping motions, before buffing it in in circular movements. 

This will ensure you don’t miss any areas and are fully covered.

Step five: Leave your arms ‘til last

Because you’re using your arms to apply the fake tan, leave them until last – otherwise you’ll feel sticky and uncomfortable whilst rubbing in the rest of the tan. Once you’ve tanned your arms, make a claw shape with your hand and sweep any excess tan off the mitt over your hands and fingers.

Step six: Blend your hands

To fully ensure your mitts don’t give the game away, apply a tiny amount of moisturiser or hand cream all over your hands again after you’ve tanned them. This will make sure no amount of tan will cling to any areas – and fade out the tan seamlessly around your knuckles.

Then, all you need to do is put on your baggiest, darkest pyjamas and snooze away the next 4-6 hours before washing off in the morning! For a long-lasting tan, don’t use any oil-based products for the next week – and instead, hydrate your skin daily with an oil free moisturiser instead. Go forth and glow! 

- Words by Chloe Burcham.

Latest News

7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin
How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
12 Summer Accessory Trends That Will Make Any Outfit Instantly Chicer
In-Flight Beauty: What To Pack For Your Chicest Flight Ever
Martin Garrix Ft. Khalid - Ocean - Music Video
Martin Garrix & Khalid Team Up On The Beautiful 'Ocean'
15 Ultimate Pairs of Sandals That Have All Your Summer Needs SORTED
Kim Kardashian Isn't Going Into Politics Any Time Soon Despite Her Recent Efforts
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Chowed Down On A Kebab While Writing Songs About Liam Payne
Premiere! ALMA Jumps On Miriam Bryant’s ‘Black Car’ – Watch
Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan

More From Beauty

7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin
How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps
In-Flight Beauty: What To Pack For Your Chicest Flight Ever
6 Of Lush's Most Ethical Beauty Buys
9 Natural Remedies For All Your Skin Problems
9 Natural Ways To Lighten Your Hair Without Going To A Salon
Spectrum’s New Disney Collection Is Their Dreamiest Collab Yet
Spectrum Team Up With Disney For Magical New Collection
5 Ways To Look And Feel Better At The Gym
Sephora Announces In Store Make Up Classes For Trans People
Lili Reinhart’s Acne Support System Is What We All Need During A Breakout
This Woman Used Eyelash Glue To Fix Her Broken Front Teeth

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood