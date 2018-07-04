Beauty

How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin

It's time to smooth out those lumps and bumps...

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 10:48

If you’re one of the 40% of us that has rough, bumpy skin across your upper arms and legs then holla ‘cos you’ve got keratosis pilaris babes. And even though it’s totally normal. If you do want to help smooth out your skin, there are some things you can do…

But first, check out these guys try and use false eyelashes for the first time ever, with hilarious results...

What is Keratosis Pilaris?

Keratosis Pilaris is basically a build-up of excess keratin (what makes up our hair and skin) which then forms ‘plugs’ in our hair follicles – causing a bump. These bumps can be hard, red or white dots and are most common on the upper arm area of women – but can crop up anywhere, like the legs and bum too. It’s gained the term ‘chicken skin’ over the years (nice one) but keratosis pilaris is its proper, not-so-derogatory name. So we’ll be using that one going forward!

How do you get rid of Keratosis Pilaris?

For years, there wasn’t really a solution for KP. Whilst drinking a ton of water and dry body brushing can help some people, for the majority of women – it didn’t really do much. But now, thanks to the rise in body lotions that also contain exfoliating AHAs, you actually can smooth out those lumps and bumps fairly easily.

Best For: a smoother feel

Ameloriate Transforming Body Lotion, £9 was one of the first big brand body lotions on the market that specifically targeted keratosis pilaris. Founded by Annette Luck, who suffered from KP and felt conscious about exposing her arms – Ameloriate was designed with alpha-hydroxy ingredients, to exfoliate and smooth the build up of keratin.

What’s even better, because it’s also packed with hyaluronic acid, it draws in moisture from the atmosphere around meaning your skin gets a double dose of hydration and is left even softer.

Best For: targeted areas

Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Body Cream, £7.99 uses a powerful punch of glycolic and lactic and salicylic acids to naturally exfoliate and retexture skin. Don’t be alarmed – it sounds like a pretty intense combination, but unless your skin is especially sensitive, it’s fine for most skin textures and really, really werrrks.

Best for: your bank balance

Ok, if you don’t want to fork out on a fancy lotion then try giving a sulphur-based soap a go. Sulphur is a known “keratolytic agent” – which basically means it breaks up the bonds in keratin, leaving your skin softer and less bumpy.

Dead Sea Sulphur Soap, £3.75 contains minerals drawn from the springs of the Dead Sea - use for a couple of weeks, together with a body lotion if your skin is especially dry, and watch your KP disappear before your very eyes!

So go ahead and enjoy super smooth skin this summer!

Words: Chloe Burcham.

Latest News

The Incredible Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Spent On Stormi’s Shoe Collection
Years &amp; Years - If You&#039;re Over Me - Music Video
Years & Years Talk ‘If You’re Over Me’ Sexy Choreo & Cliffhangers In MTV Laid Bare
Charlotte Crosby Goes Pure Radge And Breaks A Table In England Match Mayhem
Chantelle Connelly partied at New York Pride On the XTube float.
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York City Pride With A 12 Foot Penis Canon Of Dreams
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
The Reason Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady Have Been Hit With Split Rumours
The Best Unisex Fragrances That Smell Great On Everyone
Ella Mai&#039;s &#039;Boo&#039;d Up&#039; (Remix) (Ft. Nicki Minaj &amp; Quavo)
Nicki Minaj And Quavo Remixed Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ And No One Knows What To Think
How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin
Samira and Eyal from Love Island
Love Island's Eyal Booker Explains Why Samira Is The Biggest SNAKE In The Villa
Do These Matching Instagram Posts Prove That Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Are Back On?
The Most Awkward Thing Happened On Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Date
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
10 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Smaller Boobs
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
These Celebrities Who Starred In Just Tattoo Of Us Prove That NO ONE Is Safe
The 5 Best Ways To Exercise Outdoors
6 Reasons This Miami Hideaway Is The Hotspot To Visit This Summer
Years & Years talk Palo Santo, Memes, Exes And Judi Dench in MTV Exclusive Interview
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel

More From Beauty

The Best Unisex Fragrances That Smell Great On Everyone
How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin
Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde
This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
The Best Moisturisers For Acne Prone Skin
The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
8 Ways To Give Yourself Glowing Summer Celeb Skin
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics

Trending Articles

Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
Chantelle Connelly From Geordie Shore Goes Topless
Chantelle Connelly's Got Abs Of Steel As She Goes Completely Topless And Flaunts Drastic New Hair
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel