How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin

If you’re one of the 40% of us that has rough, bumpy skin across your upper arms and legs then holla ‘cos you’ve got keratosis pilaris babes. And even though it’s totally normal. If you do want to help smooth out your skin, there are some things you can do…

What is Keratosis Pilaris?

Keratosis Pilaris is basically a build-up of excess keratin (what makes up our hair and skin) which then forms ‘plugs’ in our hair follicles – causing a bump. These bumps can be hard, red or white dots and are most common on the upper arm area of women – but can crop up anywhere, like the legs and bum too. It’s gained the term ‘chicken skin’ over the years (nice one) but keratosis pilaris is its proper, not-so-derogatory name. So we’ll be using that one going forward!

How do you get rid of Keratosis Pilaris?

For years, there wasn’t really a solution for KP. Whilst drinking a ton of water and dry body brushing can help some people, for the majority of women – it didn’t really do much. But now, thanks to the rise in body lotions that also contain exfoliating AHAs, you actually can smooth out those lumps and bumps fairly easily.

Best For: a smoother feel

Ameloriate Transforming Body Lotion, £9 was one of the first big brand body lotions on the market that specifically targeted keratosis pilaris. Founded by Annette Luck, who suffered from KP and felt conscious about exposing her arms – Ameloriate was designed with alpha-hydroxy ingredients, to exfoliate and smooth the build up of keratin.

What’s even better, because it’s also packed with hyaluronic acid, it draws in moisture from the atmosphere around meaning your skin gets a double dose of hydration and is left even softer.

Best For: targeted areas

Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Body Cream, £7.99 uses a powerful punch of glycolic and lactic and salicylic acids to naturally exfoliate and retexture skin. Don’t be alarmed – it sounds like a pretty intense combination, but unless your skin is especially sensitive, it’s fine for most skin textures and really, really werrrks.

Best for: your bank balance

Ok, if you don’t want to fork out on a fancy lotion then try giving a sulphur-based soap a go. Sulphur is a known “keratolytic agent” – which basically means it breaks up the bonds in keratin, leaving your skin softer and less bumpy.

Dead Sea Sulphur Soap, £3.75 contains minerals drawn from the springs of the Dead Sea - use for a couple of weeks, together with a body lotion if your skin is especially dry, and watch your KP disappear before your very eyes!

So go ahead and enjoy super smooth skin this summer!

Words: Chloe Burcham.