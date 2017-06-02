Beauty

This Hack For Shrinking Stretched Invisibobbles Back To Their Original Shape Will Legit Change Your Life

There's no need to buy new ones when you can just do this to fix your over-stretched hair bands.

Linds Foley
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 11:33

In the grand scheme of things, having to deal with the slight sadness that is an overstretched Invisibobble may seem pretty small fry. And that's probably because it is. But we're still guessing that this hack to easily fix your bent out of shape bobbles is going to be a bit of a lifesaver.

As you probably know if you've ever used one, Invisibobbles are a godsend. They tie up your ponytail or bun without tearing or snagging your hair. However, if there is one thing that is a teeny tiny bit annoying about them, it's the way these coiled plastic bobbles tend to get stretched out of shape the more that you use them.

Next time that happens to you, don't go investing in a new box though, because there's actually a super simple hack you can use to shrink them right back to their original shape. 

Seriously, this is going to blow your mind.

All you need to do is pour yourself a cup of boiling hot water and pop your overly stretched bobbles straight into it.

Leave to soak and the heat will cause the bobble to do its thing and shrink back down until it looks as good as new. Just be careful not to burn your fingers when you fish them back out.

Check out the vid if you need a little proof at just how well this works:

How to fix your stretched invisibobble?

Et voila - Life. Changed.

This Hack For Shrinking Stretched Invisibobbles Back To Their Original Shape Will Legit Change Your Life

Sheet Masks For Your Boobs Are Apparently Now A Thing

Jeffree Star Responds To Kim Kardashian Apologising For Defending Him

11 Tiny Tattoo Ideas To Get inked With This Summer

9 Things We Learned At Beautycon LA

Hairdresser Sends Important Message About Mental Health As She Shares Story Of Fixing A Teen With Depression’s Hair

Kylie Jenner Is Donating A Portion Of Her Lip Kit Proceeds To Cancer Research

Zoella Reminds Us Why We Love Her As She Bares All In Real Makeup-Free Selfie

Woman's Top Lip Almost Falls Off After Botched Lip Fillers

Peel Off Foundation Is A Thing That Exists And It Could Help With Your Acne

This Is Exactly What Different Makeup Brushes Are Actually For

This Is When And Where You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Debut Fenty Beauty Line

