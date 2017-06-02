This Hack For Shrinking Stretched Invisibobbles Back To Their Original Shape Will Legit Change Your Life

In the grand scheme of things, having to deal with the slight sadness that is an overstretched Invisibobble may seem pretty small fry. And that's probably because it is. But we're still guessing that this hack to easily fix your bent out of shape bobbles is going to be a bit of a lifesaver.

As you probably know if you've ever used one, Invisibobbles are a godsend. They tie up your ponytail or bun without tearing or snagging your hair. However, if there is one thing that is a teeny tiny bit annoying about them, it's the way these coiled plastic bobbles tend to get stretched out of shape the more that you use them.

Next time that happens to you, don't go investing in a new box though, because there's actually a super simple hack you can use to shrink them right back to their original shape.

Seriously, this is going to blow your mind.

All you need to do is pour yourself a cup of boiling hot water and pop your overly stretched bobbles straight into it.

Leave to soak and the heat will cause the bobble to do its thing and shrink back down until it looks as good as new. Just be careful not to burn your fingers when you fish them back out.

Check out the vid if you need a little proof at just how well this works:

Et voila - Life. Changed.