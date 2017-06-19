Beauty

Kim Kardashian Just Made $14million In 20 Minutes And You Probably Helped Her Do It

That’s a pretty good day’s work.

Linds Foley
Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 09:24

Kim Kardashian’s first drop of KKW Beauty has officially sold out and that means that if you didn’t manage to get your hands on one of the 300,000 contour kits that went on sale, you’re out of luck for the time being.

But if you did get your hands on one, what it does mean is that you just helped Kim make around $14million in just 20 minutes

Today's the day!!! @Kkwbeauty launches at 9am! go to kkwbeauty.com for the creme contour and highlight kits!

Today's the day!!! @Kkwbeauty launches at 9am! go to kkwbeauty.com for the creme contour and highlight kits!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Yep, according to WWD, if you do the math that’s exactly how much selling out the 300,000 kits will make her.

Not too bad for less than half an hour's work, is it?

@KKWBEAUTY highlighter shades. Each kit comes with a matte and shimmer highlighter. Launching 6.21 at 9am PST

@KKWBEAUTY highlighter shades. Each kit comes with a matte and shimmer highlighter. Launching 6.21 at 9am PST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The kits might’ve already faced criticism thanks to the promo pics accompanying the products, but it looks like it hasn’t put off a whole load of Kim’s fans.

It’s not surprise that contour was the first area of beauty products Kim’s decided to develop either, thanks mainly to the fact it’s a trend she and her sisters help popularise.

So crazy we sold out of all of the Contour and highlight kits!!!! Be sure to check with @kkwbeauty for more updates & new products!

Each set comes with a double contour shade, a double highlight shade and a magical blending applicator that has a brush on one end and a sponge that looks very like a beauty blender on the other. 

If you are just seeing the light then soz but you’ll have to wait for the next drop, which we’re guessing will be just around the corner given the success of the first. 

Latest News

Lucy Hale Apologizes After Calling Herself 'Fat' In Instagram Photo

Han Solo movie

LEGO Movie Directors DROPPED From Han Solo Spin-off

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West 'Using $100,000 Surrogate' To Carry Their Third Child

The Conjuring

The New Trailer For Annabelle: Creation Will Freak You The F*ck Out

12 Times The Geordie Shore Gang Were SUPER Open About Their Sex Lives

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Armpit Tattoos Are The Unexpected Beauty Trend Of The Summer

Jennifer Metcalfe Gives Birth To Her First Child With Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake

Beauty and the Beast

A Live Concert Version of 'Beauty and the Beast' Is Coming to the Royal Albert Hall and We Cannot Wait

Zayn Malik Was Once Detained And Interrogated At US Airport Because ‘His Name Was Flagged Up’

New Study Finds That You Are More Employable If You’ve Been Travelling

Vicky Pattison Gushes About Her Boyf and Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Shawn Mendes Has Just Released the 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' Music Video and it Is Amazing

one direction

Niall Horan Thinks It Would Be 'A Bit Weird' To Have A One Direction Reunion Rn

Marnie Simpson Brands BB's Kayleigh Morris A 'Loser' As The Two Engage In HUGE Twitter Spat

Taylor Swift ‘Spent Father’s Day With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn’ As They Drove Around London Incognito

How To Survive Your Period At A Festival

Simon Cowell's All Star Grenfell Tower Charity Single Ft. Stormzy, Rita Ora & More Soars to No.1 On iTunes

Your Broken Heart Could Last Forever According To Science

Jade Thirlwall Endures 38 Hours Of 'Hell' Just To Chill With Her Boyf In A Hot Tub

More From Beauty

Kim Kardashian Just Made $14million In 20 Minutes And You Probably Helped Her Do It

Armpit Tattoos Are The Unexpected Beauty Trend Of The Summer

Style

10 Pesky Hair Removal Fails And How To Fix Them

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Tanning GIF

This New Drug Will Give You A Natural Suntan Without Ever Going Outside

There's A Srsly Creative Way To Free The Nipple On Instagram Thanks To Nail Art

Kim Kardashian Is Launching her Own Makeup Line

Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Summer Vacation Collection And It Looks Unreal

10 Of The Best Celebrity Makeup Tutorials By The Actual Celebs Themselves

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower

Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury

Style

How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Jennifer Metcalfe Gives Birth To Her First Child With Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake

Chloe Ferry Confirms Those 'Cartoon-Like' Sex Sessions With Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Brands BB's Kayleigh Morris A 'Loser' As The Two Engage In HUGE Twitter Spat

Teen Mom UK cast tease a dramatic series

Teen Mom UK Cast Tease 'More Drama' and Emotional Moments As Series Two Start Date Is Confirmed

Marnie Simpson Accuses Big Brother’s ‘Jealous’ Kayleigh Morris Of Using Charlotte Crosby’s Name For Airtime

Marnie Simpson Talks Seriously Personal Downstairs Side Effect Of Having A Bubble Bath

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Selena Gomez Made Sure Taylor Swift Was In 13 Reasons Why In The Sneakiest Way