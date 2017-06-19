Kim Kardashian Just Made $14million In 20 Minutes And You Probably Helped Her Do It

Kim Kardashian’s first drop of KKW Beauty has officially sold out and that means that if you didn’t manage to get your hands on one of the 300,000 contour kits that went on sale, you’re out of luck for the time being.

But if you did get your hands on one, what it does mean is that you just helped Kim make around $14million in just 20 minutes

Yep, according to WWD, if you do the math that’s exactly how much selling out the 300,000 kits will make her.

Not too bad for less than half an hour's work, is it?

The kits might’ve already faced criticism thanks to the promo pics accompanying the products, but it looks like it hasn’t put off a whole load of Kim’s fans.

It’s not surprise that contour was the first area of beauty products Kim’s decided to develop either, thanks mainly to the fact it’s a trend she and her sisters help popularise.

Each set comes with a double contour shade, a double highlight shade and a magical blending applicator that has a brush on one end and a sponge that looks very like a beauty blender on the other.

If you are just seeing the light then soz but you’ll have to wait for the next drop, which we’re guessing will be just around the corner given the success of the first.