Beauty

In-Flight Beauty: What To Pack For Your Chicest Flight Ever

Pick up the products you've seen all over influencers' Instas.

Friday, June 15, 2018 - 11:24

When you’re going on holiday, every single moment turns into an Instagram opportunity. Passport and boarding pass: snap it. Poolside bikini shots: obvs. In-flight beauty regime: you gotta.

But because we’re totally about making your flight both functional (and feed friendly) we’ve rounded up the very best beauty items you need to ensure your trip is the chicest ever. 

#1 Always pack a hydrating face mist

Plane journeys are notoriously bad for your skin thanks to that drying air-conditioning that’s forever circling the cabin. Keep a hydrating facial mist in your carry-on to spritz throughout the flight to give your complexion a hit of hydration whenever you need it. We love Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £12, because it’s packed with skin-friendly ingredients to pep up the skin and minimise pores – all the while smelling diiiiivine. Plus, it’s great as a refreshing beach-side cooling spray too.

#2 Sanitizer is your saviour

Not that we’re germaphobes or anything, but have you actually ever thought just how many bugs are lurking on your flight? Yep. Plane journeys can be pretty gross if you think about it. Not to worry though – make sure you pack a hand sanitizer or some cleansing wipes to de-bug before you take off. Dr Bronner’s Organic Hand Sanitiser, £4.99, can be used as a deodorant and air freshener too, as it contains zero nasty-chemical ingredients. Woo.

#3 Ohhhh sheet

A long-haul flight is the perfect opportunity to really give your skin some TLC – so what better time to try out a new sheet mask? Not only will a sheet mask feed your skin with intense hydration, it will lock in the serum under the mask, protecting your skin from the drying air-con. Saturday Skin’s Quench Intense Hydration Mask, £4.60, are super-light bio-cellulose masks, meaning they adhere to your face like a second skin. Packed with moisture-replenishing hyaluronic acid, they’ll ensure your skin is perfectly plump when you land. 

#4 Wake up refreshed

Got an over-night flight? Cater to your skin whilst you sleep with PIXI’s Nourishing Sleep Mask, £18. Apply a thick layer before you snooze and tissue off any extra residue when you wake up and we promise your skin will be as glowy and radiant as it would be post-facial.                        

#5 Protect your peepers

Scrap that scratchy eye mask you get free on the plane and instead splash out on your very own SLIP Pure Silk Sleep Mask, £45. Made of pure silk, SLIP’s eye masks don’t irritate the delicate eye area – meaning less chance of puffiness, eye bags or wrinkles! Plus, you’ll look like the chicest snoozer on the flight guaranteed.

#6 Drift off easily

If you find it hard to sleep on a flight, try packing a lavender-scented pillow spray to spritz before the lights go out. REN’s & Now To Sleep Pillow Spray, £18, is super relaxing and smells incredible - it’ll help you (and all those sat around you) to get a proper 40 winks.

#7 Pout protection

It’s all well and good slathering on the skin moisturiser – but don’t forget your lips! No one likes dry and cracked lips on holiday, so protect yours with an ultra-nourishing balm like Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm, £19.50.

#8 Dry shampoo is always a must…

…but it’s a hard one to fit in your hand-luggage. Enter IGK Swipe Up Black Charcoal Dry Shampoo Hair Blotting Tissues, £16, one of the most genius hair inventions ever created. These little sheets slot easily into your bag and won’t add to your liquids or aerosols allowance. Hurrah!

#9 Scent like a celeb

Want in on a secret loads of celebs do when they travel? Pack a miniature-sized candle of your favourite at-home scent. Of course, you can’t light this on the plane, but once you’ve arrived at your hotel – burn it for a few minutes and instantly feel like you’re at home… only better! Feeling fancy? Pick up the Diptyque Tubéreuse Scented Mini Candle, £26. With fans including Zoella and Tanya Burr, what's not to love?

#10 Pack it up

And finally, you’re going to want a chic travel-case to pack it in. We love Space NK’s Travel Bag, £24, as it’s chic, classy – oh and they allow it through the security scanners. BINGO.

- Words by Chloe Burcham.

