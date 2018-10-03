Beauty

Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Launching Skincare?

Give us Kardashian pores and give us them now.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 - 16:47

Good news for anyone who fancies Kardashian-worthy pores as it looks like Kylie Jenner might be gearing up to launch her debut skincare collection.

Having already mastered the world of Lip Kits, highlighter and essentially every makeup product in between, a recent trademark application made by Kylie Cosmetics has got people wondering if she's coming for skincare next. 

Getty

While as yet unconfirmed, internet sleuth account Trademark Ninja report that Kylie's beauty brand recently submitted three different trademark applications: one for ‘Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner’ and two for ‘Kylie Skin’.

The trademarks have been issued for a whole range of different items. Yep, a whole damn range: moisturisers, toners, cleansers, facial mists, serums, masks, oils, peels and body powders. It’s a lot.

A Kylie base for a Kylie face. Oh hello, slogan. We want royalties.

Getty

You may even be able to buy personalised gifts in time for Christmas, as one of the Kylie Skin trademarks are apparently for “retail store services featuring skincare products, skincare preparation products, cosmetics, cosmetic preparations and gifts.”

And according to the Kylie Cosmetics website: “Kylie is currently working in the Kylie Cosmetics Lab on a handful of new, top-secret products she’s creating to help give you that perfect ‘Kylie look’.”

We’ll let you all know our PO box as soon as the line drops, because a Kylie Gift Kard would be lit.

