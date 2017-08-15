Beauty

Jeffree Star Responds To Kim Kardashian Apologising For Defending Him

Allow us to explain one of the more complicated feuds we've had in a while.

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 12:43

Jeffree Star has found himself at the centre of some major dramz recently, and it’s all because of Kim Kardashian.

It all started when the beauty vlogger called out Kim’s really quite terrible attempts at swatching her new powder contour set, writing: “Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? 🍵 Looks like chalk.”

Only Kim soon realised that this had caused her fans to go after Star, so she quickly jumped to his defence which also meant acknowledging those racist comments he’s made in the past.

So yeah, a lot happened in a really very short space of time and Star was not here for it. Taking to Twitter to release his own statement about the whole situation, he explained to the media he’s not interested.

“Every news and media outlet in the world has emailed and called my office all day asking me for a Kim. K quote.. Please fuck off. Talking about makeup has turned into a blood bath since yesterday. WAKE UP. THERE ARE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS 2 WORRY ABOUT. We have a literal PIECE OF SHIT for a "President" who is embarrassing our entire country and you want worry about Jeffree Star. #cantrelate,” he wrote across a number of posts.

Adding: “I get that people love drama and feed off of it, but attacking ME with hate and disgusting comments doesn't fix anything. You can't call me something that I'm not. It's getting old... Same bullshit every time there's online drama. CHILL and worry about YOU."

But he didn’t stop there, later adding that maybe people should be focussing on more important things right now.

"HEY HATERS: Instead of tweeting me and calling me 'faggot' and 'disgusting tranny' all day - try fighting for something important. Because with how dark and depressing America is right now, I don't think I'm important. Stop wasting time on gossip and focus on reality. If you're upset about Jeffree Star and contour swatches and makeup drama, get the fuck out of my mentions. You're wasting your own time."

Well that’s just a whole lot to be going on on a Wednesday.

