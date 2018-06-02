Beauty

Joyce Bonelli Finally Speaks Out About What Went Down Between Her And The Kardashians

But also still gives very little actual information away.

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 10:57

If you cast your mind all the way back to June you’ll remember that the Kardashians fired their long time makeup artist Joyce Bonelli, without so much as an Insta post thanking her for making them look great.

At the time it was simply reported by Us Weekly that “the family doesn’t speak to her anymore”, and that “she hasn’t worked for them for months.”

And to make matters more intriguing Joyce then posted this not so subtle pic on Insta, along with the caption ‘housewife’.

But now she’s said real life words about what actually went down, explaining to Us Weekly at BeautyCon recently: "I definitely have never been fired in my entire life," she said. "And something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened."

housewife®

housewife®

A post shared by JOYCE BONELLI COSMÉTIQUES™️ (@joycebonelli) on

Okay could she be more vague?

Meanwhile an inside source told People mag that she allegedly “tried to go around [the Kardashians] on a deal so [they] wouldn’t make money off of it."

"Joyce would conveniently fly out of town for big Kardashian parties so people wouldn’t catch on. And after Kim and her parted ways, she would upload pictures of Kim and call Kim her 'twin.' Joyce also claims she came up with the tagline for Kanye’s hit 'that s— cray,' which is a lie. The Kardashians were just over her lies and the trying to cheat them out of money was the cherry on top."

still feelin 2014 💸®

still feelin 2014 💸®

A post shared by JOYCE BONELLI COSMÉTIQUES™️ (@joycebonelli) on

Anyone else still confused as to what actually happened? Yeah, us too. 

But what with Joyce being the third staff member of the Kardashians to stop working for them in a very public way, we all remember stylist Monica Rose and KKW’s assistant Steph Shep, this can’t just be a coincidence, right?!

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Left A Cruel Comment Beneath This Booty Based Picture
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Talk The ‘Kardashian Curse’ In Their First Ever Joint Interview
Dog Yoga
9 Reasons You Need to Goa to Goa (#sorrynotsorry)
Marnie Simpson Celebrates Weight Loss Transformation With Nude Snap
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her Huge Weight Loss Transformation With A Butt Naked Belfie
Here's How To Banish Dark Circles For Good
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Chats About Her Reli Sitch With Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson: “It’s The Start Of Something” - Exclusive
This Skincare WIll Protect Your Skin From Your Mobile Phone And Laptop
This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly poses on the balcony ledge
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge
Reshiram Pokemon
Here's How To Grab All These New Free Legendary Pokemon
Joyce Bonelli chats to Kris Jenner
Joyce Bonelli Finally Speaks Out About What Went Down Between Her And The Kardashians
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Roy Woods playing Slanguage with MTV
Roy Woods Tries To Decipher British Slang In Slanguage
Camila Mendes is dating someone from high school
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly In Couples Therapy
2018 MTV VMA Nominees
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
The Screaming Beavers In Ariana Grande&#039;s &#039;God Is A Woman&#039; Music Video
Dear Ariana Grande, What On Earth Do The Screaming Beavers In The ‘God Is A Woman’ Music Video Mean?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan Is All Abs In Her Underwear
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop

More From Beauty

Here's How To Banish Dark Circles For Good
This Skincare WIll Protect Your Skin From Your Mobile Phone And Laptop
Joyce Bonelli chats to Kris Jenner
Joyce Bonelli Finally Speaks Out About What Went Down Between Her And The Kardashians
From Rihanna To Kylie Jenner: 8 Celebrity Beauty Brands That Have Broken The Mould
The Best Vegan Makeup And Skincare
Camila Cabello Launches A Havana Inspired Make-Up Collection With L’Oreal Paris
Your Go-To Vegan Shopping List…
Questions You’ve Always Wanted To Ask A Body Piercer
The Best New Mascaras For Massive Massive Lashes
The Best High-Coverage Foundations For Flawless Skin
The Best Unisex Fragrances That Smell Great On Everyone
How To Get Rid Of Keratosis Pilaris Aka Bumpy Chicken Skin

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Insta
Charlotte Crosby Accidentally Flashes MAJOR Bum Cheek As She Performs Gymnastics In Teeny Dress
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
2018 MTV VMA Nominees
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Celebrates Weight Loss Transformation With Nude Snap
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her Huge Weight Loss Transformation With A Butt Naked Belfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan Is All Abs In Her Underwear
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop
This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Did G-Eazy cheat on Halsey with Demi Lovato?
Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?
Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly poses on the balcony ledge
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge
Miley Cyrus at Madison Square Garden
Is This Why Miley Cyrus Just Deleted Her Entire Instagram?
Camila Mendes is dating someone from high school
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend