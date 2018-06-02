Joyce Bonelli Finally Speaks Out About What Went Down Between Her And The Kardashians

If you cast your mind all the way back to June you’ll remember that the Kardashians fired their long time makeup artist Joyce Bonelli, without so much as an Insta post thanking her for making them look great.

At the time it was simply reported by Us Weekly that “the family doesn’t speak to her anymore”, and that “she hasn’t worked for them for months.”

And to make matters more intriguing Joyce then posted this not so subtle pic on Insta, along with the caption ‘housewife’.

But now she’s said real life words about what actually went down, explaining to Us Weekly at BeautyCon recently: "I definitely have never been fired in my entire life," she said. "And something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened."

housewife® housewife® A post shared by JOYCE BONELLI COSMÉTIQUES™️ (@joycebonelli) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:58am PDT

Okay could she be more vague?

Meanwhile an inside source told People mag that she allegedly “tried to go around [the Kardashians] on a deal so [they] wouldn’t make money off of it."

"Joyce would conveniently fly out of town for big Kardashian parties so people wouldn’t catch on. And after Kim and her parted ways, she would upload pictures of Kim and call Kim her 'twin.' Joyce also claims she came up with the tagline for Kanye’s hit 'that s— cray,' which is a lie. The Kardashians were just over her lies and the trying to cheat them out of money was the cherry on top."

Anyone else still confused as to what actually happened? Yeah, us too.

But what with Joyce being the third staff member of the Kardashians to stop working for them in a very public way, we all remember stylist Monica Rose and KKW’s assistant Steph Shep, this can’t just be a coincidence, right?!