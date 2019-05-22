Khloe Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair At The Launch Of Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Line

Khloe Kardashian has undergone a major hair transformation after swapping out her blonde mane for pastel pink locks.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended the launch party for Kylie Jenner’s skincare line in a super tight nude latex bodysuit that complemented her new hair perfectly.

Instagram

The event was just as major as anyone would expect, with the entire Kardashian-Jenner gang turning up for the bash to celebrate the 21-year-old’s highly anticipated beauty line.

The skincare collection is set to include a Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturiser, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream, although some of the products have already come under fire from fans.

Instagram

Despite some people arguing walnut scrub shouldn’t be used on the face, Kylie has insisted that she’s trialled all the products on her own skin and is happy with the results.

“I went through a lot of samples to get the perfect foaminess and creaminess, and the scent is amazing and refreshing, this almost brings your face back to life, it's a very unique face wash,” she said.

Tumblr

“I have been creating this for a year, I have been using it for around ten months. This is my skincare routine, I'm really excited for you guys to try it.”

With the party featuring pink cupcakes, pink drinks, and a whole collection of pink decorations, it was nice of Khloe to follow the theme and fully dye her hair the same colour.