Fans Reckon Kim Kardashian And Mario Dedivanovic's New Eyeshadow Palette Is A Kylie Jenner Rip Off

KKW X MARIO hasn't even launched yet, and there's already talk of a Kylie Cosmetics rip off.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 16:52

Anyone who's a fan of Kim Kardashian will know that she rarely goes anywhere without her trusty makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, so it makes total sense that the glam duo have teamed up for KKW Beauty's latest collection.

But before the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and the Makeup By Mario frontman's new line has even launched, there's already been talk the pair totally ripped off Kylie Jenner's Royal Peach Palette (which she released under Kylie Cosmetics).

Awks! To be fair, there are some similarities (hello electric blue), but with Kylie totally conquering the makeup world with every shade you could ever want/need/dream of, is it really that surprising?

Step into spring with the peachy and pigmented, Royal Peach Palette 🍑Available now! KylieCosmetics.com

There are only so many colours that compliment each other people!

Regardless, we're super excited for the new collection. These are the guys that taught us that baking isn't just something you do in the kitchen and we literally can't thank them enough for introducing us to the godsend that is contouring.

The pair announced the launch date for their new glam goodies alongside a totally fire promo shot of the pair of them (obvs).

#KKWxMARIO launches on 04.05, the exact date @kimkardashian + @makeupbymario met 10 years ago. The duo worked closely to create the first ever #KKWBEAUTY collaboration, which was inspired by their most iconic looks from the past decade. Be the first to be notified (link in bio). - Makeup @makeupbymario Hair @chrisappleton1 Photo @gregswalesart

KKW X MARIO is launching on April 5th, which is a particularly special date since it marks precisely 10 years since the universe brought them together.

Mario recently got hella heartfelt about his and Kim's journey together, revealing on Instagram that 10 years ago his agent "demanded" he stop working with Kim Because it would "ruin" his career.

This is my calendar from 2008 that I still have. 10 years ago, on April 5th, 2008 I met @kimkardashian on a cover shoot. I almost didn’t take the job because I had to work at Fox that afternoon where I did makeup for the anchors on the weekends for extra $. At this point I had been a makeup artist for 8 years in NYC, honing my craft, building my portfolio and paying my dues. Retail, weddings, editorial, TV, personal clients, assisting. I began working with some singers and actresses around this time & then I met Kim and began to work with her often. The idea of a reality star at the time was new. After all my years paying dues and assisting some of the big fashion and celeb makeup greats, I was being groomed to begin working with A list stars- actresses & recording artists. I had an agent who demanded that I stop working with Kim immediately. They said I would ruin my career and my career would end within a year or 2. That all of my hard work and struggles until then would be for nothing. Was I going to sit and worry about what the elitist industry would think of me and try to fit into their mold? I refused. I chose to stick with Kim because it felt right in my heart. She was hard working, loyal and sweet. She kept me insanely busy. She appreciated me and my artistry and I had too much respect for her. When I parted ways with my agency, one of the last things they said to me was “good luck, Mario because you will never get a Vogue cover working with her.” Swipe left to see how that turned out. Never let anyone dictate the trajectory of your life and career. The past decade with Kim has been incredible. We’ve grown together, set trends, inspired and impacted an industry along the way. Through all her milestones and achievements and through her rise to global superstardom she has taken me along the way and impacted my life greatly, helping me to achieve unparalleled success of my own as a celebrity makeup artist. I am so excited to finally announce that on April 5, 2018 - exactly 10 years to the day we met, our #KKWxMARIO collaboration with @kkwbeauty will launch! Turn on notifications for the very first reveal tomorrow! #KKWxMARIO

When he decided to part ways with his agency, they told him: "Good luck, Mario because you will never get a Vogue cover working with her."

Six Vogue cover shoots later (who's laughing now?), the dynamic duo are set to take the makeup world by storm with their collection - which features the potentially copied eyeshadow palette and more nude lip products than you can shake a stick at.

#KKWxMARIO launches on 04.05 and includes a 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette ($45), a Creme Lipstick ($20) and 2 High Shine Lip Glosses ($18 each) #KKWBEAUTY

The palette itself features some seriously stunning, although slightly expected, champagne and brown tones, and we're obsessing over the electric blue they've thrown in there.

Talk about a curveball, plus it's got a gorge shimmer that the Royal Peach Palette is lacking (soz Kylie).

OMG here it is! I’m so nervous right now my heart and hands are shaking. I hope you love it 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #KKWxMARIO tons more pics, videos, tutorials coming soon! @kkwbeauty @kimkardashian #MakeupByMario. Video- @huxch. Check my IG stories for some info about it 😚

We're still waiting to get a look at the formula for the lippys, but let's face it, there's no way they're going to do Kim's staple product an injustice.

Roll on April 5th.

