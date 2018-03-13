Fans Reckon Kim Kardashian And Mario Dedivanovic's New Eyeshadow Palette Is A Kylie Jenner Rip Off

Anyone who's a fan of Kim Kardashian will know that she rarely goes anywhere without her trusty makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, so it makes total sense that the glam duo have teamed up for KKW Beauty's latest collection.

But before the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and the Makeup By Mario frontman's new line has even launched, there's already been talk the pair totally ripped off Kylie Jenner's Royal Peach Palette (which she released under Kylie Cosmetics).

Awks! To be fair, there are some similarities (hello electric blue), but with Kylie totally conquering the makeup world with every shade you could ever want/need/dream of, is it really that surprising?

There are only so many colours that compliment each other people!

Why does Kim & Mario’s palette look JUST like Kylie’s Royal Peach Palette, but smaller? 🧐 @SayBiblePodcast pic.twitter.com/ePfxRv1Etz — Breezii (@itskindabreezii) March 26, 2018

I actually think the #KKWxMARIO palette looks lush but isn't it the exact colour scheme as Kylie's peach palette?... The only difference I can see is the texture of the blue? — That Lipstick Life (@thatlipsticklif) March 26, 2018

If I was kylie I’d be heated #KKWxMARIO — St3fie (@St3phySink) March 26, 2018

Regardless, we're super excited for the new collection. These are the guys that taught us that baking isn't just something you do in the kitchen and we literally can't thank them enough for introducing us to the godsend that is contouring.

The pair announced the launch date for their new glam goodies alongside a totally fire promo shot of the pair of them (obvs).

KKW X MARIO is launching on April 5th, which is a particularly special date since it marks precisely 10 years since the universe brought them together.

Mario recently got hella heartfelt about his and Kim's journey together, revealing on Instagram that 10 years ago his agent "demanded" he stop working with Kim Because it would "ruin" his career.

When he decided to part ways with his agency, they told him: "Good luck, Mario because you will never get a Vogue cover working with her."

Six Vogue cover shoots later (who's laughing now?), the dynamic duo are set to take the makeup world by storm with their collection - which features the potentially copied eyeshadow palette and more nude lip products than you can shake a stick at.

The palette itself features some seriously stunning, although slightly expected, champagne and brown tones, and we're obsessing over the electric blue they've thrown in there.

Talk about a curveball, plus it's got a gorge shimmer that the Royal Peach Palette is lacking (soz Kylie).

We're still waiting to get a look at the formula for the lippys, but let's face it, there's no way they're going to do Kim's staple product an injustice.

Roll on April 5th.

