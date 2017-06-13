Kim Kardashian Is Launching her Own Makeup Line

Kim Kardashian just announced that she will be taking a leaf out of baby sis Kylie Jenner's book by launching her very own beauty brand.

Although Kim is keeping pretty cryptic at the moment, simply taking to Instagram to tease her millions of followers with a short video, she has revealed KKW Beauty will launch on 21st June. Eek that's pretty soon.

The reality star already collaborated with her youngest sibling earlier this year on KKW X Kylie for her ridiculously popular cosmetics range and we guess she loved it so much she wants to go it alone.

Hopefully the family can make room for another makeup mogul, otherwise things could get pretty awks.

There's no word as yet on what products she will launch but if her signature look and the teaser video is anything to go by, expect nudes.

The entrepreneurial babe might have given her sis a miss, but she could have enlisted some help from her beloved glam squad. Her long-time beauty bae Mario Dedivanovic shared her promo video with the caption: "The Glam Queen has arrived... get ready to be SNATCHED."

No idea what snatched is but we're so ready...