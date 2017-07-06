Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

We're pretty ride or die for The Kardashians tbh. As soon as Kylie Jenner brought out those liquid lipsticks we were all over that shiz and the Kyshadow? Don't even get us started. Life-changing.

KKW Beauty

So we were straight online to grab a contour kit when the Kween of Kontour Kimmy K decided to release her own line. Mario Dedivanovic had tested it and it got his seal of approval so wtf could go wrong?

We're not going to moan about how long it took to get to us, cos it's America so duh, but we did have a few issues with the actual product itself.

But let us start at the beginning. With your order you get a contour stick, a highlight stick and a double brush/sponge duo. The kits are $48 each and after you whack on another $14.95 for International shipping AND the £16 approx customs charge, they ain't cheap.

This is the Light shade of kit (because we're pale and British) which you can see in the above swatches. We're so lifestyle blogger rn. There is a lighter and darker shade of contour, a matte highlight and a shimmer one too.

If you start with the contour stick, it lies on the skin really well. It's creamy and easy to apply and, since the stick is quite thin, you don't get a huge chunk of brown on your face. The small kabuki brush blends the contour really well and you start to feel well Kardashian if we're honest.

But that's where things get tricky.

MTV UK's Rachel, doesn't have dry skin AT ALL, and the matte highlighter just stuck to her skin. We're told to blend it out with the sponge and we tried both dry and wetting the tool and it was not ideal. It didn't blend well, looked cakey and even with fingers, just sat on the surface of the skin.

After just using our go-to amazing Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, it was a HUGE difference. And not a good one.

The shimmer highlight was a little better but still not great. You have to blend it so hard your foundation and/or concealer beneath starts to move and come off your skin. Eventually we gave up and just wet back to our normal concealer and highlight.

The other issue we had was the tiny amount of product that you actually get.

The below is after THREE uses. Just three. And there isn't a whole lot left. For the price, it's going to prove hella expensive to keep replacing that.

All in all, we weren't that impressed. The contour stick was great but you can get a bunch like them from other brands and to pay for something you only use half of isn't really worth it.

Soz Kimmy, we still heart you though.