Every Single Product In Kylie Jenner's Major 20th Birthday Cosmetics Collection

When you think of your birthday we're guessing you think of sprinkles, cake, balloons and maybe the odd scary clown thrown in, so it makes sense that Kylie Jenner has used all of this (minus the freaky clown aspect) to inspire the approximately one billion piece Kylie Cosmetics collection she's put together to celebrate her 20th bday on August 10th.

Just like last year's sellout birthday bundle, there's a huge range of different items including two new powder highlighters, lip kits galore and an eye palette we can't decide whether we want to wear on our faces or eat, it's that pretty.

Naturally Kylie did what Kylie does best and introduced the whole line over on her Snapchat along with swatches galore, so here's every single piece so you can have your finger ready and hovering over the order button when it goes on sale on August 1st at 3pm PST.

The I Want It All palette

This glittery palette is new and looks in-sane thanks to some pretty kickass packaging.

There are nine warm matte and metallic eyeshadow shades paired with a dusky pink blush and super shimmery highlighter.

Ultra Glow highlighters in King and Queen

Two new shades of Kylie's gorge powder highlighters in a silky pink and champagne gold.

The new Lip Kit - Twenty

Of course Kylie couldn't turn 20 without a special Lip Kit in its honour.

This bad boy is a matte dark pinky-brown and is apparently Kylie's signature.

Rhinestone Lip Kit - Candy

One of Kylie's original Lip Kits, Candy, is finally available in this special edition rhinestone bedazzled version. And if you know your Lip Kits, you'll know that KJ has a full sets of kits in rhinestone so owning one will make you a little more like her.

Velvet and Matte Mini Liquid Lip Kit sets

Whether you're a velvet fan or prefer your lips matte, there's a cute bundle of Lip Kit minis with your name (well, Kylie's name) on it.

Here's the mattes:

And the velvets:

Two new glosses - Cherry Pie and Cupcake

What says birthday more than cake? Potentially these two glosses, one in cherry red and one in frosting pink, both of which are clearly inspired by baked goods and which instantly makes us need them about 493929 more times.

The makeup bag

It's PINK and decorated with a glittery version of Kylie Cosmetics' signature dripping lips logo.

The bundle

Everything from the collection in one handy place (including pink brushes!).

What more could a person want? Well, apart from a bank loan to fund you purchasing it.

