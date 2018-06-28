Beauty

Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately

If the whole being a millionaire thing ever goes downhill she’d make quite the MUA.

Thursday, June 28, 2018 - 09:59

Kylie Jenner has finally filmed an every day make up tutorial and it’s so thorough we’ve come away with an entire page of tips and tricks to try tomorrow morning.

Not only does the lip kit mogul explain every single step of the process, but she also shares some super cute stories about her family. You know, like that time Kris Jenner used black eyeliner to line her lips. 

But first, check out these guys trying to apply fake eyelashes for the first time ever >>>

So we’ve rounded up all of the best tips that she revealed, from which part of your face not to bake and why you should mix concealers, your makeup routine will never be the same again.

Brown mascara is actually really useful…

Kylie likes to use black mascara on her top lashes and then brown on her bottom ones for a more natural look, and we actually think it works a dream.

Use the tip of your brown wand for maximum product…

You know how there’s always loads of product at the end of your brow wand when you pull it out? Well Ky uses that to wipe onto the brow, then tales the brush to distribute it evenly.

Apply foundation after eyeshadow…

We’re pretty sure everyone already does this, but if not then listen up because class is in session. Kylie does her eyeshadow first so that any fallout can easily be wiped off, applying her foundation after to avoid any sort of smudging situation.

Bake after your bronze…

Admittedly she doesn’t know why she does this, but Kylie insists the best way to bake is right after you’ve applied any bronzer. And seeing as the end result is incred we’ll go ahead and listen up.

Don’t contour your forehead…

This may just be a personal preference, but we’re intrigued nonetheless. Kylie doesn’t contour her forehead anymore because it ‘makes your makeup look cakey’ and honestly no one wants that.

Mix a pink and a beige concealer for the best of both worlds…

Ky is seen mixing both a beige and a pink concealer for the perfect colour, and it kinds of makes sense. The pink tone will get rid of those eyebags, too.

Spray loads of setting spray on…

No makeup look is complete without a spritz of setting spray, but Kylie literally piles it on. And while she admits there’s always that initial panic that you’ve just ruined your full face of make up, it always soaks in and leaves you with the perfect dewy look.

Kylie Jenner's Guide to Lips, Brows, Confidence | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
Pets Have Come To 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' And We're Already In Love With Them
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
MNEK &amp; Hailee Steinfeld in the &#039;Colours&#039; music video
MNEK Debuts Vibrant New Video For 'Colour' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld
Kim Kardashian at sisters, Khloe Kardashian&#039;s, birthday
Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Isle Of MTV 2018
You Won't Expect The Collaborations On Hailee Steinfeld's Debut Album
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Jason Derulo Press Image
Jason Derulo Spills Deets On That Rumoured BTS Collab
2018 Earworms - Catchiest Songs Of The Year
2018 Earworms: The Catchiest Tunes Of The Year (So Far)
Gemma Collins X Boohoo
Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising

More From Beauty

SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
11 Brand New Summer Fragrances That’ll Transport You To A Beach In The Tropics
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
The Summer Fragrance You Should Wear Based On Your Horoscope
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Kim Kardashian at sisters, Khloe Kardashian&#039;s, birthday
Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF