Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately

Kylie Jenner has finally filmed an every day make up tutorial and it’s so thorough we’ve come away with an entire page of tips and tricks to try tomorrow morning.

Not only does the lip kit mogul explain every single step of the process, but she also shares some super cute stories about her family. You know, like that time Kris Jenner used black eyeliner to line her lips.

So we’ve rounded up all of the best tips that she revealed, from which part of your face not to bake and why you should mix concealers, your makeup routine will never be the same again.

Brown mascara is actually really useful…

Kylie likes to use black mascara on her top lashes and then brown on her bottom ones for a more natural look, and we actually think it works a dream.

Use the tip of your brown wand for maximum product…

You know how there’s always loads of product at the end of your brow wand when you pull it out? Well Ky uses that to wipe onto the brow, then tales the brush to distribute it evenly.

Apply foundation after eyeshadow…

We’re pretty sure everyone already does this, but if not then listen up because class is in session. Kylie does her eyeshadow first so that any fallout can easily be wiped off, applying her foundation after to avoid any sort of smudging situation.

Bake after your bronze…

Admittedly she doesn’t know why she does this, but Kylie insists the best way to bake is right after you’ve applied any bronzer. And seeing as the end result is incred we’ll go ahead and listen up.

Don’t contour your forehead…

This may just be a personal preference, but we’re intrigued nonetheless. Kylie doesn’t contour her forehead anymore because it ‘makes your makeup look cakey’ and honestly no one wants that.

Mix a pink and a beige concealer for the best of both worlds…

Ky is seen mixing both a beige and a pink concealer for the perfect colour, and it kinds of makes sense. The pink tone will get rid of those eyebags, too.

Spray loads of setting spray on…

No makeup look is complete without a spritz of setting spray, but Kylie literally piles it on. And while she admits there’s always that initial panic that you’ve just ruined your full face of make up, it always soaks in and leaves you with the perfect dewy look.