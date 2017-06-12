Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Summer Vacation Collection And It Looks Unreal

Makeup lovers can slay while they're away this summer thanks to a certain miss Kylie Jenner.

The reality goddess took to Snapchat to give her loyal followers an exclusive sneak peak of what she's calling her "favourite collection so far".

Yep, the Vacation Collection drops on 15th June and the whole thing not only looks shimmery af but includes a brand new 16-shade Kyshadow palette.

One product that srsly does look like the perfect poolside companion is the 'Wet Set', a wet look highlighting palette that will legit turn you into a walking disco ball.

The makeup mogul told her snap fam: "It's literally perfect for vacation, you can use it as a highlighter, you can put it over your whole body, you can swim in it."

Perfect if you don't like to be outshone by anyone or anything, not even the sun.

Obvs the plump pouted queen didn't leave out her signature lip kits, throwing in a vibrant purple kit called June Bug that is apparantly "nothing like" anything she has. Luckily she's not been shy to send more nudes our way with four shades available in both a matte and velvet formula too.

'Cause you can never have enough nudes.

Fans can also expect 'Super Glitter' glosses, a 'Skinny Dip' bronzing and highlighting face duo and 'Ultra Glow' Loose Powder highlighters, available in three shades which are aptly named after desirable holiday destinations Tahini, Santorini, and Fiji.

All that's missing is some Bora Bora Blusher, maybe it didn't make the cut because it brought back haunting memories of that time Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean.