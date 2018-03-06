Beauty

Lidl Have Launched Their Own Sheet Mask Maker And It’s A Beauty Game Changer

Brb just going to start making our own sheet masks on a daily basis

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 11:01

Sheet masks are undoubtedly our favourite beauty related purchase to make, and now thanks to Lidl that obsession might be about to get a whole lot more intense.

Yep, everyone’s fave high street supermarket has just launched the UK’s first ever sheet mask maker. That’s right, you can make them in your own home! Sorry person asking us if we’d like to hang out, but we’ve got a hot date with a load of fruit and some masks. In a totally not weird way, obvs.

The futuristic looking device lets you create your own hyrdrogel sheets using collagen tablets and any ingredients of your choice, such as yoghurt or fruit juice. Maybe not Prosecco, though.

At just £34.99, the Lidl Silvercrest maker comes with 24 collagen tablets, a measuring cup, a mould and a brush to clean it out with.

And if you’re still not convinced, might we remind you that incorporating this step into your beauty regime means you’ll be boosting the hydration levels in your skin. That's right, there really is no excuse.

So all you need to do is now is pop to the shops and buy as much fruit as your debit card will allow, because it’s time to get your sheet mask on.

