Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Perrie Edwards reminds us that in a world of heavy contour you can still slay au naturel.

Monday, July 10, 2017 - 16:33

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to post a bare faced selfie and girl is looking absolutely ah-maze-ing.

She accompanied the pic with a caption reading: "Freckles are a joke" and if by joke she means absolutely awesome addition to her already beautiful face then yeah, they're a total joke.

Instagram/PerrieEdwards

Perrie has recently been holidaying with her boyf Alex Oxlade Chamberlain (we're calling it a bae-cation), which explains her sun-kissed freckles and the snap has totally reminded us what a bare faced babe she can be.

In fact, there is no shortage of examples of Perrie's natural beauty, take this sultry snap that was taken during her holiday with Alex for example..

Copyright [Instagram]

We can't even deal. Obviously there's never a moment her makeup isn't on point too but it's always good to get you a girl that can do both. Alex has pretty much hit the jackpot.

Even 2015 Perrie rocked au naturel to absolute perfection.

Rise and shine!

Rise and shine!

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Thanks Perrie, for reminding us that in a world of heavy contour and HD brows you can still werk that natural look.

