Beauty

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Is Ultimate Tan Goals As The New Face Of Cocoa Brown

This is how she gets a villa worthy glow.

Monday, July 24, 2017 - 16:25

Love Island 2016 star Olivia Buckland has proven that you don't need to be sunning it up in the the infamous villa of love to maintain a tan that is 100% your type on paper, err, we mean on your skin.

Sure, the 23-year-old might have come second in last year's series alongside now fiancé Alex Bowen, but she's just coupled up with tanning brand Cocoa Brown to deliver some serious tan goals. Take a look a look at the sizzling campaign shots below if you fancy a mild to severe case of tan envy...

Talk about Ibiza pool vibes

Ruth Rose

We guess this means the tan is probably waterproof, which is obviously a huge bonus. Let's face it, fake tan streaking down your legs as your trying to do your best Bond Girl impression while emerging from the pool is NOT the best look.

Confirmation that this tan will compliment a range of different floating animals...

Ruth Rose

New float, new hair, new cozzie - same great tan though.

Okay okay we get it, you look good on a float...

Ruth Rose
 

Next.

Olivia's a straight up golden godess with this day-to-night look...

Ruth Rose

Hope for all the vampires among us, because life is all about having a killer glow in the evening without ever having so much as stepped out in the light of day.

What a sort...

The kind of basket you would want to put your eggs in.

And it's able to withstand vigoruous activities...

Ruth Rose

It's always important to make sure your tan will be able to endure whatever strenuous activity it is you feel like doing. Even if that mainly involves mounting a swan float and lifting up your phone to check for texts. 

Finally the most important fake tan test of all: The cornflake test...

Ruth Rose

If you can role around in a pile of cornflakes and somehow end up transformed into a futuristic golden cereal queen, then you know you are well and truly on to a winner.

Where can we purchase this shizz? The answer is Tesco, Superdrug and Primark - and that the 1 Hour Tan Mousse and Rose Gold Goddess Shimmering Dry Body Oil are both among our all-time faves.

So we already know Olivia looks pretty damn good, but how will her boyf Alex fare when she gives him a full face of makeup...? Watch:

