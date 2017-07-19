Beauty

Lush's New Harry Potter Inspired Bath Bomb Will Turn Your Bath Water To Jelly

The Dark Arts have never seemed so appealing.

Linds Foley
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 15:54

Just when you thought Lush couldn't do anything to improve their bath bombs, along come a brand new innovation that will see your favourite bath fizzers turn your bath water into jelly. 

And don't even try to pretend that you've never considered what it would be like to bathe in a tub of strawberry jelly, because we know you have.

The Big Sleep Jelly Bomb 😴 a sleep inducing, skin softening bathtime delight #lush #lushbathbomb #lushbath #lushexclusive #lushie #jellybomb #bathbomb

Anyway, not only do these bath bombs look like the best bathtime fun since, well since Lush released Fun actually, BUT one product from the new range also happens to be Harry Potter themed. 

Called 'Dark Arts' it retails for £4.95 and looks like pure magic when dropped into your water.

TA-DAH. 

It's not rocket science, it's cosmetic science - see seaweed like never before. Introducing Jelly Bombs... Head on over to @doubtfulsound to see more of the Jelly bombs in action and behind the scenes of the shoot. #Lush #LushCosmetics #BathBomb #JellyBomb

No one could put it better than Lush themselves, who say: "When the muggles are getting you down and it feels like the dementors are looming, dabble in the dark arts with spicy cinnamon leaf oil and almond essential oil.

"Slytherin-to a hot bath and cast this spicy bomb into the water. Tendrils of black give way to love potion pink as thick, skin softening jelly spreads on the surface of the water. Soak in your personal invisibility cloak and revel in your moment of peace."

Check out the texture on these new cosmetic inventions "jelly bombs" 😳 grab one online today @lush 🛁💣 #lush #lushie #bathbomb #lushaddict #lushlife #jellybomb #asmr #asmrslime #slimeasmr #slime #lushexclusive

There are several other Jelly Bombs in the range including the bright blue Big Sleep, the delicious smelling Green Coconut and the citrus-y deliciousness of the Marmalade. 

Basically you're going to want them all and just like magic, they are available on the LUSH website right now. Granted the delivery might take a little longer than a wave of your wand and a shout of 'ACCIO', but trust us, it'll be worth the wait. 

Wanna come behind the scenes at the Lush factory? Oh GO ON, then...

Latest News

We really thought these celebrity couples were in it for life

11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

Kendrick Lamar Leads The 2017 VMA Nominations - Full List

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Wonder Woman 2 Is Happening

Cara De La Hoyde Has Some Words Of Wisdom For Love Island Winners Kem And Amber

Lana Del Rey Left Us in Awe at Brixton's O2 Academy

Lush's New Harry Potter Inspired Bath Bomb Will Turn Your Bath Water To Jelly

Holiday Beauty Prep That Will Give You More Time On An Inflatable Flamingo

FYI You Don't Need To Put Highlighter On Your Vagina

Charlotte Crosby Wants THIS Love Island Couple To Star On Just Tattoo Of Us

Cara Delevingne On Her Dislike Of The Modelling World: I Do Not Give A S**t What I Look Like

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Ferne McCann shows off her ever growing baby bump.

Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump

29 SOS Skincare Products To Revive Skin After A Day In The Sun

Kylie Jenner Is Making The Bra And Sweatpants Combo A Thing

"Shockwaves Of Grief": Linkin Park Release Official Statement After Chester Bennington's Death

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About The Reality Of Cruel Trolls Attacking Her Figure

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Fifth Harmony Reveal New Album Title and Release Date

Charlotte Crosby Has The Perfect Cure For Love Island Withdrawals Following Kem And Amber's Win

More From Beauty

Style

Lush's New Harry Potter Inspired Bath Bomb Will Turn Your Bath Water To Jelly

Style

Holiday Beauty Prep That Will Give You More Time On An Inflatable Flamingo

Style

FYI You Don't Need To Put Highlighter On Your Vagina

Style

29 SOS Skincare Products To Revive Skin After A Day In The Sun

Style

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Is Ultimate Tan Goals As The New Face Of Cocoa Brown

Style

The Best Bronzers And Highlighters For The Ultimate Glowy Summer Skin

Style

Gigi Hadid Tears Up The Beauty Handbook By Rocking Steel Grey Lipstick

Style

Spectrum Is Releasing A Mean Girls Makeup Brush Collection Complete With A Real Life Burn Book

Style

Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal A KKW Beauty Product By Accident?

Style

The Best No Sweat Makeup For Summer

Style

The Best Stick Makeup Products To Chuck In Your Hand Luggage

Style

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry To Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House Alongside Pete Wicks & Jemma Lucy?

Ferne McCann shows off her ever growing baby bump.
Celebrity

Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Perfect Cure For Love Island Withdrawals Following Kem And Amber's Win

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey