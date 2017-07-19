Lush's New Harry Potter Inspired Bath Bomb Will Turn Your Bath Water To Jelly

Just when you thought Lush couldn't do anything to improve their bath bombs, along come a brand new innovation that will see your favourite bath fizzers turn your bath water into jelly.

And don't even try to pretend that you've never considered what it would be like to bathe in a tub of strawberry jelly, because we know you have.

Anyway, not only do these bath bombs look like the best bathtime fun since, well since Lush released Fun actually, BUT one product from the new range also happens to be Harry Potter themed.

Called 'Dark Arts' it retails for £4.95 and looks like pure magic when dropped into your water.

TA-DAH.

No one could put it better than Lush themselves, who say: "When the muggles are getting you down and it feels like the dementors are looming, dabble in the dark arts with spicy cinnamon leaf oil and almond essential oil.

"Slytherin-to a hot bath and cast this spicy bomb into the water. Tendrils of black give way to love potion pink as thick, skin softening jelly spreads on the surface of the water. Soak in your personal invisibility cloak and revel in your moment of peace."

There are several other Jelly Bombs in the range including the bright blue Big Sleep, the delicious smelling Green Coconut and the citrus-y deliciousness of the Marmalade.

Basically you're going to want them all and just like magic, they are available on the LUSH website right now. Granted the delivery might take a little longer than a wave of your wand and a shout of 'ACCIO', but trust us, it'll be worth the wait.

