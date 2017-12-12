Missguided Are Ticking All The Right Boxes With This Body Positive Campaign

Missguided have achieved a unanimous round of applause from the internet after recognising the obvious but widely-overlooked fact that women don't come with their own personal airbrushing tool.

The brand have been doing it for the sisterhood recently after updating all new images on their site with unretouched shots of models - including stretchmarks, freckles, and other so-called 'imperfections.'

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

This time around, the brand have hired plus-sized model Felicity Hayward to take part in their #MakeYourMark campaign - which, in a nutshell, encourages women to "love themselves, to embrace their flaws, and to not strive for what the world perceives as perfection."

Their latest video shows the gorgeous Felicity dressed in black thigh-high boots, a bandeau top, and a fluffy shrug.

But it's her bold af attitude that really takes the crown: "My name is Felicity Hayward. I absolutely love my booty, I'm not gonna lie about it. My biggest motto in life is 'self love brings beauty'. We go through so much as a woman, through our bodies, through our mental health, through everything.

She adds: "We are such amazing creatures and when we can just work together and support each other it's such a beautiful thing."

Missguided

Kudos to Missguided for recognising how influential their marketing campaigns can be on customers. And three cheers to the brand for actually coming through on their promise to throw out the airbrush tool.