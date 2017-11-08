Beauty

Missguided Have Stopped Airbrushing The Cellulite On Their Models' Bodies

The strategy has had an overwhelmingly positive response from customers

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - 15:55

There's nothing worse than scrolling through an online retailer and coming across a thousand different models that are so perfect they probably don't have single hair on their body out of place.

But Missguided have now decided to keep things real by refusing to photoshop the hell out of every inch of the women who model their products. And we can all agree that this is a major step in the right direction. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The company didn't make a grand statement about their new policy, but customers soon noticed that the women displaying the products looked suddenly that much more ~human~ than usual. 

People on social-media were fully behind the non-photoshopped images, with a bunch of customers writing that their "respect" for the company has suddenly gone through the roof. 

Samantha Helligso, head of brand at Missguided, said: “As a brand, we feel we have a strong sense of social responsibility to support young women and inspire confidence.

“So we’re on a mission to do just that by showing our audience it’s okay to be yourself, embrace your ‘flaws’, celebrate individuality, and not strive for what the world perceives as perfection. Because basically, it doesn’t exist."

Oh, yeah. Say it again for the people in the back.

She continued: “By showing imagery that’s real and authentic, we want to show it’s more than okay to be yourself. All you have is what you’ve got, so own it every day.”

Great move, Missguided. Let's hope other retailers come through with similar strategies when it comes to marketing their products. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

