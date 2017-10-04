Beauty

Nose Hair Extensions Are The Most Bizarre Beauty Trend Of 2017

So many questions, so little time.

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 - 15:51

Move over squiggle brows and clumpy lashes because the most batshit crazy beauty trend has landed on our Instagram feeds and it involves adding hair extensions to your actual nostrils. Seriously.

The craze first kicked off after user @gret_chen_chen stumbled across an idea that will surely go down in history. Instead of sticking her false eyelashes on the intended part of her body, she threw caution to the wind and stuck them on her nose instead.

The resulting image was captioned with "#nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes" and immediately kickstarted a genuinely unpredictable beauty trend. 

I couldn't not try the @gret_chen_chen nose hair extension trend... I also added lip lashes. ;) Tutorial soon! #nosehair #nosehairextension #nosehairextensions #nostrilhair #nostrilhairextensions #extensions #noseextension #noseextensions #nostrilextensions #nose #fakelashes

Another one from the world of makeup.. nose hair extensions! What's your take on this ?! . . @Regranned from @taytay_xx . . . #TheStyleStamp #IGotStamped #NoseHairExtensions #NoseHairExtension #NoseHair #BeautyTrend #MakeupTrends #MakeupTrend #InstaTrend #ViralTrend #MakeupArtist #MUA #MUAWorldwide #MakeupArtistry #MakeupAddict #MakeupGeek #MakeupLover #MakeupForever #Beauty #Instabeauty #Instamakeup #beautyblogger #Falsies #Instatrendy #regrann

While the concept probably started off as a bit of a joke, people have since leapt on the idea with their own spare falsies. A quick check of the tag on Instagram shows that the idea is slowly but surely catching on.

Considering this is right in time for Halloween, we can see this taking several outfits from a B- to an A+ in the time it takes for application. Literally who knew our grandad's overgrown nostrils could be bang on trend?

Do you see the appeal in wandering around with hairy nostrils or will you be giving this one a hard pass? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

 

