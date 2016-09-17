Peanut Butter And Jelly Hair Looks A Whole Lot Better Than It Sounds

We might've gone through some pretty bizarre beauty trends in 2017 (who could forget barbed-wire brows and glitter boobs?) but it looks like something called 'Peanut Butter and Jelly Hair' has rolled up to officially save the day.

The craze has recently picked up a lot of traction on Instagram and refers to people asking for berry and caramel-coloured highlights in their hair - which, of course - goes some way in explaining how that PB and J name first caught on.

Hairstylist Megan Schipan has lauded the trend the perfect option for people who "want to keep it 'natural'" without missing out on the obvious "fun" of switching up their hair colour.

Discussing how one client fell for the trend, Schipan told Allure: "She couldn't have full-blown rainbow hair but was open to playing with deep reds and purples. She gave me complete creative control and that made my brain go crazy."

Pretty much anyone out there can replicate this look for themselves, with Schipan saying that she simply added a deep purple base to her client's pre-lightened hair in order to give it the desired 'jelly' effect.

After, the stylist seperated the hair into strands and dyed alternating sections berry and maroon. The whole process took about an hour and half from start to finish, which is a damn sight speedier than Selena Gomez's bleached blonde look.

"Depending on your natural color, you might have to lighten it to a level 7 in order for all of the shades to show up," she says. "I do think that the purple and maroon appear brighter on hair that has been pre-lightened so as long as you are willing to do that, then you can definitely have PB and J hair."

A final tip from Schipan is to ensure that your hairdresser has an image of the look you're hoping to achieve, as having a "visual" to work off can make all the difference to the end result.