People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower

For anyone who struggles with getting their routine in the right order before heading out the door, it's now possible to have a last-minute shower *after* you've applied make-up without running the risk of looking a drowned rat. What a life. What a concept. What a world.

The hack that will quite literally change lives was first pioneered by a 22 year-old called Lauren who decided that 2017 should be the year we all stop being so fearful of our mascara-heavy eyeballs coming into the vaguest contact with water.

The solution? A pair of goggles. Yep.

Tumblr

In an interview with Buzzfeed , Lauren shared that a tonne of people online have gone wild over the hack: "Like, the next morning after posting it I had like 5,000 notes [on Tumblr] Then the next week I had 22,000 notes, and now I have almost 100,000 on the original post."

In light of those spectacular lashes, we're not even remotely surprised people have latched onto the concept.

Tumblr

As for the commenters who foolishly claimed she should've just shoved her head under the tap, Lauren replied: "Listen, if you think I'm gonna squeeze my fat ass head between a faucet and a drain and deny myself of a wonderful, full-body experience, you're dead wrong.

"My hair is greasy and by the end of the day I had my makeup on and I wanted to go out with my friends, but I'd be dead before I wasted another pair of lashes and 45 minutes blending eyeshadow," she pointed out.

Ingenious.