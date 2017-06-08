Beauty

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower

It's incredible.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 15:38

For anyone who struggles with getting their routine in the right order before heading out the door, it's now possible to have a last-minute shower *after* you've applied make-up without running the risk of looking a drowned rat. What a life. What a concept. What a world.

The hack that will quite literally change lives was first pioneered by a 22 year-old called Lauren who decided that 2017 should be the year we all stop being so fearful of our mascara-heavy eyeballs coming into the vaguest contact with water. 

The solution? A pair of goggles. Yep.

Tumblr
In an interview with Buzzfeed, Lauren shared that a tonne of people online have gone wild over the hack: "Like, the next morning after posting it I had like 5,000 notes [on Tumblr] Then the next week I had 22,000 notes, and now I have almost 100,000 on the original post."

In light of those spectacular lashes, we're not even remotely surprised people have latched onto the concept. 

Tumblr
As for the commenters who foolishly claimed she should've just shoved her head under the tap, Lauren replied: "Listen, if you think I'm gonna squeeze my fat ass head between a faucet and a drain and deny myself of a wonderful, full-body experience, you're dead wrong.

"My hair is greasy and by the end of the day I had my makeup on and I wanted to go out with my friends, but I'd be dead before I wasted another pair of lashes and 45 minutes blending eyeshadow," she pointed out. 

Ingenious. 

 

 

Latest News

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Mexico City - Jacqui

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

Sam Claflin Opens Up About Experiencing Male Body-Shaming: ‘They Were Grabbing My Fat’

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower

Harry Styles Just Announced A Massive 2018 Arena Tour

Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury

Dogs At Polling Stations Is All We Thought It Would Be And More

Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary

Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Coco

The New Trailer For Disney Pixar's Coco Will Give You Chills

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE

Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik

Ariana Grande Is ‘Thinking Of Our Angels’ As She Resumes Her Tour In Paris

Minecraft

New Minecraft Update Totally Changes All Its Colours

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

This Is How You Could Star In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2

Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today

More From Beauty

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower

Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury

Style

How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

Style

Storybook Cosmetics Are Launching A Mean Girls Palette And It Sounds Perfect

Style

Kylie Jenner Smoulders In Her Undies For Her Latest Super Hot Lip Kit Shoot

Style

Prepare To Be Obsessed With The Way Charlotte Crosby Does Her Contouring

Life

The Best Makeup Removers For People Who Go IN On Their Beauty

Style

Loads of Festival Hair Ideas That Don't Involve Flower Crowns, Thank F***

Style

This Sunset Eye Make-Up Trend Is The Instagram Beauty Look You Didn’t Know You Needed

Style

These Are The Best Sheet Masks Out There Right Now

Style

All The Crazy Colourful Festival Beauty Products You Need

Style

Spring/Summer Beauty Products That Vloggers Are Using RN

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails