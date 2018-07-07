Beauty

People On Instagram Are Rocking Jelly Manicures And The 90s Nostalgia Is Too Real

Finally a manicure craze we can get behind.

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 17:48

We’ve all lived through some seriously questionable manicure trends over the years (we’re looking at you snowglobe nails) but it looks like a craze has finally taken over Instagram that we can fully get behind.

People on social-media are currently losing it over a trend called Jelly Nails, which - as you might have guessed - is basically a tribute to those brightly coloured jelly shoes everyone used to wear when they were six-years-old. 

Footasylum

The slightly see-through nail earned its title from HelloGiggles, who have kindly given the world a few instructions on how to recreate the look at home without having to shell out ridiculous money on a fancy AF manicure. 

According to the site, we can all achieve the end result at home by applying a clear tip to the nail (or sculpting it with a translucent hard gel) before going on to apply a bright colour in a sheer tone on top of the clear edge. 

Tropical jelly icicles 🍒✨💕

Tropical jelly icicles 🍒✨💕

A post shared by ICYNAILSX🖤 (@icynailsx) on

The look is not only bang on trend when it comes to resurrecting some of the most iconic 90s moments, but it’s also pretty versatile when it comes to actually heading out to work/school/uni with a set of funky but fairly practical talons.

I couldn’t decide I had to go pink the next day 🤑 @modernpampersalon

I couldn’t decide I had to go pink the next day 🤑 @modernpampersalon

A post shared by Heather Sanders (@heathersanders_) on

This what y'all been asking for #jellynails #stainedglassnails #glassnails WEBSITE AND BOOKING LINK IN BIO @__nailsbynikki #nailsbynikki #decaturnails #tuckernails #clawsup #tsrclaws #brookhavennails #scottdalenails #lakecitynails #morrownails #stockbridgenails #flatshoals #blacknailtech #blackgirlsdonails #atlantanails #atlnailtech #atlanta #atlantanailtech #georgianails #georgianailtech #blackgirlsdobossnails #qualitynails #buyblack #prettynails #coffinnails #acrylicnails #brazynails #gelnails

What makes this trend so great is that each person can personalize the look to their heart’s content. While some people on Instagram have gone all out with multicoloured long nails, others have kept things short and sweet with a pale pink option. 

Too cute. 

 

 

 

 

