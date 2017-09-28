People On Twitter Are Taking The Concept Of Winged Eyeliner Literally
Meet the beauty trend that we can all get on board with.
Welcome to the hilarious side of the internet because a bunch of people have decided to sack off the usual nightmare of applying winged eyeliner to stick actual parakeets on the side of their faces instead.
Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...
The meme that has sparked a thousand responses all kicked off after Twitter user @sadgirlkms stumbled across a shot of man with birds under his glasses and decided to poke a bit of fun at the YouTube beauty tutorial trend.
"Hello youtube today i will teach u how to get this winged eyeliner look," she wrote.
The internet reponded in kind, with a bunch of users following the example of the anonymous make-up pioneer. We've collected some of the best replies below so everyone can feel equally inspired to ditch their kohl pencils and adopt a bird.
In fairness, the sheer effort it takes to get a matching stroke of underliner beneath each eye has us seriously considering this look for future events. Finally, a bold beauty statement that we can all get behind.
