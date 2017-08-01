This Is When And Where You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Debut Fenty Beauty Line

Ever wanted to look like Rihanna? Of course you have - we all have - and you’re in luck!

The Bajan superstar has finally set a date for the launch of her very own makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

While the ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer has built a fragrance empire and become a household name in fashion with her ultra-cool Puma collections, this will be her first venture into make-up and skincare.

The debut collection drops on September 8, with Sephora and Harvey Nichols announced as the two exclusive stockists.

Don’t have either of those shops nearby? No need to worry - the products will all be available to buy on FentyBeauty.com on the same day!

We have a feeling this will sell out VERY quickly...

- Words by Ross McNeilage

WATCH RIHANNA AND KENDRICK LAMAR'S NEW VIDEO FOR 'LOYALTY'