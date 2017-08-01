Beauty

This Is When And Where You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Debut Fenty Beauty Line

Red lipstick all on the paper...

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 15:21

Ever wanted to look like Rihanna? Of course you have - we all have - and you’re in luck!

The Bajan superstar has finally set a date for the launch of her very own makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

While the ‘Wild Thoughts’ singer has built a fragrance empire and become a household name in fashion with her ultra-cool Puma collections, this will be her first venture into make-up and skincare.

The debut collection drops on September 8, with Sephora and Harvey Nichols announced as the two exclusive stockists.

@FentyBeauty is coming!!!! Countdown to September. 8. 2017 starts now. #FENTYBeauty makeup will be available globally at @sephora and @harveynichols Link us at FentyBeauty.com

Don’t have either of those shops nearby? No need to worry - the products will all be available to buy on FentyBeauty.com on the same day!

We have a feeling this will sell out VERY quickly...

- Words by Ross McNeilage

WATCH RIHANNA AND KENDRICK LAMAR'S NEW VIDEO FOR 'LOYALTY'

Latest News

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Stevie Coiley reacts to kick off with Georgia Crone on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Stevie Coiley Brands Georgia Crone A 'Two-Faced B*tch' After The Villa Erupts In An Explosive Kick-Off - EXCLUSIVE

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack

Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom

MTV Asks Rita Ora

Rita Ora Discusses Her New Album and Sliding Into Shawn Mendes' DMs

The Weeknd Releases 'Reminder' Remix With A$AP Rocky and Young Thug

Marty McKenna claims he isn&#039;t bothered by Chloe Ferry cracking on with Sam Scott on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna 'Isn't Bothered' About Ex Chloe Ferry Cracking On With Sam Scott On THIS One Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Stardew Valley

Here’s Everything We Know About Stardew Valley’s New Multiplayer Mode

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

This Is When And Where You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Debut Fenty Beauty Line

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Cheryl Announces She's Back In The Best Way As She Ditches Maternity Leave And Blonde Hair

10 Sex Myths That People Actually Believed

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Chad Johnson? Everything You Need To Know!

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy? Everything You Need To Know!

5 of Katy Perry's Best Music Videos

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Karthik Nagesan? Everything You Need To Know!

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Marissa Jade? Everything You Need To Know!

More From Beauty

Style

This Is When And Where You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Debut Fenty Beauty Line

Style

What It's Really Like To Go On Roaccutane

Style

Everything You Need To Know About Getting A Nipple Piercing

Life

10 Hacks For Keeping Cool When It's Hot As Balls Outside

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

Style

The Best Cool Girl Summer Nail Art Ideas From Instagram

16 Reality Stars Who Bared All In Some Major Make-Up Free Selfies

Style

Every Single Product In Kylie Jenner's Major 20th Birthday Cosmetics Collection

Style

Lush's New Harry Potter Inspired Bath Bomb Will Turn Your Bath Water To Jelly

Style

Holiday Beauty Prep That Will Give You More Time On An Inflatable Flamingo

Style

FYI You Don't Need To Put Highlighter On Your Vagina

Style

29 SOS Skincare Products To Revive Skin After A Day In The Sun

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Brutally Shades Megan McKenna Within Three Seconds Of His VT

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: 18 Celebs Share Their STRONG Thoughts On The New Housemates

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has An Explanation For Why Her Lips Are Looking Bigger These Days

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy