Rose Brown Hair Is The Latest Colouring Trend That Works For Brunettes

Seeing as it’s possible to buy literally anything in a rose gold option these days, it was only a matter of time before brunettes got in on the action.

Yep, what with blondes being able to dye their hair most colours under the sun, it was about time that those of us with brown locks got to see what all the fuss was about.

Watch! Check out how rainbow sun bun hair is created >>>

Enter rose brown hair, the 2018 trend that we’re totally on board with.

According to Allure, the dusky pink locks are all thanks to Australia-based hair stylist Thi Thao Tu, who explained that it’s a combination of Olaplex treatments and brown and red dye.

It’s basically the perfect hair trend for those who want to live life on the edge, but at the same time in complete and utter safety. Not to mention the fact that it’s also incredibly easy to achieve what with not involving a head full of bleach.

If you’re already convinced that it’s the colour for you, here are some pics for inspo to take to the hairdressers next time.

We’re all over the simple and subtle look for 2018, that is until Kendall Jenner decides to go bleach blonde and we inevitably copy her.