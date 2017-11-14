Santa Hat Eyebrows Are A Thing Now

Beauty

Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 18:00

Now that it’s December we’re officially allowed to go Christmas crazy… so we’re totally into this Santa hat eye brow look, it’s just so festive! 

Yep, Santa hat eyebrows are actually thing now - make-up gurus are filling in their brows in a Santa red, and beauty blogger Hannah Does Make Up has some amazing examples of how it’s done on her Insta. 

Let’s be honest, it’s probably not a look for school/work but definitely one to try out for a party. And these brows are certainly a conversation starter if nothing else. 

Popsugar.com has tips on the best products to use to re-create the look if you want to give it a try. “Grab a red eye shadow (or even Kat Von D's new collection of rainbow brow powder) and NYX White Liquid Liner,” they suggest.

SANTA HAT🎅🏼🎄 lol this ended up not looking that much like a Santa hat but hey😂 I'm so happy it's coming up to Christmas, it's my fave time of the year! using @nyxcosmetics white liner @dodolashes d115's (code HANNAHDOESMAKEUPP for $$ off) ~~~ #bbloggers #beautyblogger #makeupblogger #beautyaddict #beautyguru #beauty #makeup #lipstick foundation #eyeliner #nyx #fotd #nyx #uk #sleek #highlight #falselashes #morphe #morphebabes #bretmansvanity #wakeupandmakeup #like4like #eyebrows #featuremuas #mua #makeupartist #mue #makeupartistry #bbdaretoshare

Would you swap your Christmas jumper for a this Santa-inspired make-up look, or is it just a bit too extra? Tell us @MTVUK

