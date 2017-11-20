Beauty

Selena Gomez Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair At The AMAs

And Justin Bieber is loving it.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:22

Selena Gomez debuted a seriously drastic new hairstyle at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles last night and it's fair to say everyone is completely obsessed, including her bae Justin Bieber

The former Disney star waved farewell to the natural brunette locks we're used to and said a big fat hello to platinum blonde, and Justin has been liking up a storm on her recent Instagram pics of the new do.

Check out MTV News to see Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship status confirmation (may contain some serious smooching) >>>

Just before the 25-year-old hit the AMA red carpet, the 'Wolves' singer dropped three stunning Insta posts of the new look, with the first one aptly captioned: "so i am blonde now."

Tbh we're pretty grateful for the heads up cause we're not even sure we would have recognized her otherwise.

Unsurprisingly, the gorgeous snaps garnered over 7 million likes between them, with a certain fellow blondie hitting that little love heart button. Yup, we're talking about her no longer ex-boyfriend Justin, who Selena recently reconciled with after her split from The Weeknd.

After the big reveal, Selena took to the AMAs stage for her first live performance since her kidney transplant over the summer with an incredible rendition of 'Wolves'.

The singer switched up her blonde hairdo once again and went for a dramatic wet look, but it was her first live performance since the operation that was the real show-stealer.

Selena really is absolutely smashing it right now.

 



