Sheet Masks For Your Boobs Are Apparently Now A Thing

Just when you thought K-beauty had thought of everything, along comes yet another weird yet potentially sort of wonderful trend to make you appreciate your boobs that little bit more.

Introducing sheet masks especially for your ta-tas, which is apparently the latest craze to get involved with.

Check out Love Island's Alex and Olivia taking the Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge...

And naturally there are breast masks for everything you could ever want and more including anti-ageing collagen versions and even ones that claim to plump and englarge your boobies too.

From the looks of things the serum the masks are infused with also makes them stay in place, so you can do a great little dance while your skin is soaking up the goodness.

Basically they look a bit mad but we're also sort of intrigued.

Because if you treat the skin on your face well, why wouldn't you do the same for your boobs?

Let us know what you make of this trend with a tweet to us over @MTVUK way.