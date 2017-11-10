People Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian Has Had A Nose Job Because Of This Picture

It's no secret that some of the Kardashian babes have a little helping hand when it comes to achieving their devastating good looks, and Khloe Kardashian has held her hands up to a little cosmetic enhancement here and there.

But now a few fans are convinced that the reality star has made a pretty drastic change to her face.

The speculation comes after Khloe posted a stunning yet significantly altered snap to the gram, leading fans to comment on how different her nose looks.

"Have you had your nose done?" commented one fan as someone else wrote: "You look good but something is different... nose?"

Instagram/Getty

"New nose who dis," joked a third person.

While countless people were suspicious she might have surgically altered her face, a few peeps thought it was merely down to being a little overzealous with the photoshop.

"Girl stop photoshopping your nose! You look beautiful how you are!" said one fan as another impressively analytical person wrote: "People this isn’t just her NOSE! She slimmed her entire jaw and face shape to get an oval looking face. This is PHOTOSHOP or FaceTune lmao."

Meanwhile, there were also a few optimists that thought some damn good contour was to blame for the "new face."

Instagram/Getty

It seems there is only one thing all the Sherlocks of the world can agree on with this one, and it's that she does look mighty different.

Do you think Khloe has had surgery or did she just discover a blinding new editing app?