Sophie Turner Wasn’t Allowed To Do This One Thing While Filming Game Of Thrones

Sophie Turner has opened up about the struggles of filming a show like Game of Thrones and she’s revealed that the push for authenticity meant that her beauty regime was thrown out the window.

During an interview with InStyle, IRL Sansa Stark admitted that producers instructed her to stop washing her hair midway through the show.

"For the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl, but toward season five they started asking me to not wash my hair and it was really disgusting," she said.

Thankfully, things have recently changed on the hygiene front: “Now I wear I wig so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice. But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair."

When asked if her scalp was ever uncomfortable, Sophie replied: "Really itchy! Also, we would have the snow machines going so we would have little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease. It was disgusting."

Back in November, the 22-year-old opened up to Glamour about "destroying her hair" with alternating colours: "I had to use a wig for Game of Thrones. They wouldn't let me dye it back red or my hair would've fallen out.”

Yikes, the things people do for art.