SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday

Whether you’re a natural or bottle blonde, you’ve probably heard the horror stories: wash your hair after you go swimming or else it’ll turn green. But, if you’re anything like us, you might’ve thought it was all just a myth. Nuh-uh. The horror stories are true, and if you’re not careful – chlorine will turn your blonde hair green.

SO, what do you do if the dreaded hair dilemma happens? How do you get your blonde back and not ruin your hair in the process? Well sit back and relax, because we’ve genuinely been there, and lived to tell the tale.

Let's get checking out a bunch of regular guys doing their best to apply liquid lipstick...

First things first: don’t panic

You’ve been swimming all afternoon and your hair has definitely got a tell-tale tinge of green in the sunlight – don’t panic. Although it can be preeeeetty shocking (and really not your holiday hair goals) it can be sorted, so don’t have a total meltdown, we’ve got you boo.

Next up: rinse, rinse, rinse

Depending on how green you hair has gone – a really good and thorough shampoo could be enough to shower out the sage. Use a clarifying shampoo and leave on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing.

Reach for the rosé

Shampoo hasn’t worked? Do not stress. That was test number one, and if you’re still rocking the lime – there are still things you can do. If you’re staycationing, get down to your local Boots (or send a perfectly-haired pal) and pick up a BLEACH Rosé Shampoo, £6.50. The pastel tinge will knock out green hues, without packing enough colour to actually dye your hair pink.

Bleach

On holiday? Hit the sauce.

If you’re stuck abroad and can’t get your hands on some Rosé shampoo (likely) there is a pretty fail-safe thing you can do. Tomato ketchup. Yup, you dear friend, need to make a tomato ketchup hair mask. Be warned: it’s sticky, smelly and will definitely not be your chicest moment – but trust us, it works. Be liberal, whack on the Tommy K and rub evenly through your strands. Leave for 20-30 minutes before washing out, and if you need to, repeat.

Getty

Mask your mane

After all that abuse, you’ll want to give your hair a bit of good ol’ TLC. Davine’s The Renaissance Circle, £8 is a great mask to rehydrate over-processed, sun-damaged and chlorine coloured hair. Leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing away.

The Renaissance Circle

And finally: protect yo’self hunnay

Yup, you’re never going to make that mistake again are you? We thought not. Next time, coat your hair in Philip Kingsley’s Swimcap, £15 to protect your tresses from the dreaded shade of seafoam.

Philip Kingsley

Words by Chloe Burcham