Spectrum Is Releasing A Mean Girls Makeup Brush Collection Complete With A Real Life Burn Book

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 17:23

When Mean Girls was released in 2004 there was only one thing for certain: the world would never ever be the same again. It isn't JUST a film, it's an iconic artwork, a true masterpiece and watching it is a right of passage for any self-respecting human being. 

The word 'sequel' has been thrown around far too many times for our fragile hearts to take, only for our souls to be crushed when it never comes to fruition. But now the next best thing is happening for real because Spectrum are releasing Mean Girls-themed makeup brushes, complete with a Burn Book brush case.

Product details: 💗10 Piece Mean Girls set is £49.99 and comes with official Spectrum x Mean Girls pouch bag. 💗10 Piece Mean Girls set with mini Burn Book bag (you can use as a cute handbag) is £79.99 for the set & bag. 💗Full size Burn Book Brush Book is £49.99 and can hold up to 40 brushes. Price is for the Book only. 💗Single acrylic brush pot £14.99 💗Triple acrylic brush pot £24.99 All brushes have a different Mean Girls quote too, set includes: 💗C01 💗A01 💗B01 💗A05 💗A21 💗A10 💗A07 💗B06 💗A16 💗A17

Come August you will be able to get your hands on your very own Burn Book, only this time instead of tales of fugly sluts and hot-dog snoggers, inside will live the tools to transform you into a member of the Plastics.

Excited yet? The 10-piece brush set complete with Burn Book costs £79.99, so if you set aside just a little of your next pay cheque you'll be good to purchase these bad boys when they launch on 30th August.

On Wednesdays we announce our official Mean Girls range with @paramountpics 💖 Launching on the 30th of August exclusively available on www.spectrumcollections.com you can get your hands on the Burn Books and join the Plastics...we can't help that we're so popular! #meangirls #spectrumcollections #spectrumbrushes #pink #onwednesdayswewearpink #vegan #meangirlsquotes #theplastics #burnbook @zoey_kaay @imogenation_ @hanvburton @nikki_makeup @caseyc_hair @onedaystylinguk

You can also buy the brush set alone for £49.99, or,  if you're a makeup qween already, you can grab the full size Burn Book for the same price and fill it with all your own brushes since it holds a whooping 40. 

Best of all, each brush comes complete with it's own mean girls quote, so everyday you can remind yourself of the masterpiece that helped shape the world as we know it. Oh and you'll never forget to wear pink on Wednesday again either.

You won't even have to venture to the shops to get your hands on the goods, since they will launch on the Spectrum website. 

If that isn't fetch, we really don't know what is. 

