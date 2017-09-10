Beauty

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning

Prepare to fall in love with Megan's new mandala tattoo.

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 17:09

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari has taken to Instagram to debut a brand new tattoo and let's just say that we're in awe.

Megan's new ink is an absolutely stunning mandala tattoo that sits in a similar place to Rihanna's underboob tatt.

Check out the video to see every time Megan's cast-mate Mia Boardman was a total fashion icon...

The babe posted a picture of her new artwork with the caption: "Love it #newtattoo," along with a heart face emoji, which perfectly sums up how we felt when we saw it.

Fans appear to be equally as besotted with the tatt. and plenty of them flocked to the comments to praise the gorgeous piece.

Megan Salmon-Ferrari debuted her stunning mandala tattoo on Instagram / Instagram/MeganSalmonFerarri

"Oi that's so dope," wrote one fan while another person wrote: "BEAUTIFUL TATTOO."

A third added: "Looks amazing!" as a fourth person chimed in: "Very pretty!!!"

La Familia🇪🇸❤️. Shoes - @ebaysugarbabesoutlet

La Familia🇪🇸❤️. Shoes - @ebaysugarbabesoutlet

A post shared by Megan Salmon-Ferrari (@megansalmonferrari) on

She certainly looks absolutely phenomenal and she's giving us some serious tattoo inspiration, nice one Megs!

We're gutted that Teen Mom UK isn't on our screens rn (sob), but for more tattoo fun don't forget you can catch Just Tattoo Of Us every Monday at 10pm - only on MTV!

Now why not check out a day in the life of Megan Salmon-Ferrari....

 

