Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari has taken to Instagram to debut a brand new tattoo and let's just say that we're in awe.

Megan's new ink is an absolutely stunning mandala tattoo that sits in a similar place to Rihanna's underboob tatt.

The babe posted a picture of her new artwork with the caption: "Love it #newtattoo," along with a heart face emoji, which perfectly sums up how we felt when we saw it.

Fans appear to be equally as besotted with the tatt. and plenty of them flocked to the comments to praise the gorgeous piece.

Megan Salmon-Ferrari debuted her stunning mandala tattoo on Instagram / Instagram/MeganSalmonFerarri

"Oi that's so dope," wrote one fan while another person wrote: "BEAUTIFUL TATTOO."

A third added: "Looks amazing!" as a fourth person chimed in: "Very pretty!!!"

She certainly looks absolutely phenomenal and she's giving us some serious tattoo inspiration, nice one Megs!

We're gutted that Teen Mom UK isn't on our screens rn (sob)

